ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Don't worry, AMD is still supporting overclocking across all AM5 boards

By Alan Dexter
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mo9uT_0fpicjcm00
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has confirmed that its most affordable B650 motherboard chipset will support overclocking of its Zen 4 processors. There were doubts about the chipset's overclocking capabilities after it officially announced the X670E, X670, and B650 at Computex 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yak0l_0fpicjcm00
(Image credit: AMD)

A slide showed the top two chipsets supported "Extreme Overclocking" and "Enthusiast Overclocking" respectively, but there was no mention of the overclocking next to the B650.

Maybe AMD couldn't think of a good enough adjective to go with the overclocking capabilities of the mainstream offering? "Mediocre Overclocking" lacks that all-important marketing zing. "Everyday Overclocking" has a surprising ring to it though and is more in line with the naming of the other two.

How much you'll be able to get out of the Ryzen 7000 chips on this mainstream platform is a completely different question, of course, as the chipset supporting overclocking is just one factor in how good a motherboard is at pushing a chip that little bit harder. If the motherboard VRMs and power delivery aren't up to the task of supplying enough stable power to the chips, then you're not going to have much luck anyway.

This is probably the real reason it highlighted the overclocking capabilities of the X670E and X670—motherboards built around those chipsets are going to be higher-end offerings, and so will have the budget and price tags to make for the beefier power delivery. By confirming the B650 can overclock as well does leave the door open for the likes of MSI, Gigabyte, Asus, and Asrock et al. to produce a great budget overclocking option, if they're so inclined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ek832_0fpicjcm00

Best CPU for gaming (opens in new tab): The top chips from Intel and AMD

Best gaming motherboard (opens in new tab): The right boards

Best graphics card (opens in new tab): Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming (opens in new tab): Get into the game ahead of the rest

That AMD felt the need to confirm this so quickly (in a video interview with PCWorld (opens in new tab)) speaks volumes about the growing backlash to the idea that the most affordable chipset would lose the option to overclock.

It's worth noting that current B550 motherboards support overclocking, although it's rare that anyone actually bothers, as AMD's Ryzen 5000 chips are much better at managing their own clocks most of the time. Still, the option is there for those that like to tinker.

AMD's Zen 4 architecture is expected to debut in the Ryzen 7000 in the fall, with the AM5 motherboards and PCIe 5.0 SSDs due at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UW651_0fpicjcm00

Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,000 off today

While there are many laptop deals online, most of these devices don’t quite cut it for a power user. If you need tons of processing power in a slim form factor, we found the perfect offer. One of the featured products in today’s Dell laptop deals is the Dell Vostro 7510, a business-class machine with a powerful i7 processor and a thin and light body. You can pick up this computer from the Dell website for just $1,149, a $1,064 discount from the regular price of $2,213. Keep reading to discover why this could be your next daily driver.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale

You’ve got great timing if you’re planning to buy a Dell XPS laptop. They’re currently all on sale from Dell. The Dell XPS 13 is down to $1,550 after a $370 discount to its original price of $1,920; the Dell XPS 15 Touch is down to $1,900 after a $400 discount to its original price of $2,300; and the Dell XPS 17 is down to $2,200 after a $650 discount to its original price of $2,850. It’s unclear how long these offers will last, so if one of them catches your eye, you should click that Buy Now button right away.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#X670
Digital Trends

Best Amazon Laptop Deals: Save on Apple, Acer, HP and more

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals for work or school, or gaming laptop deals to play today’s most popular games, you’ll surely find a machine that fits your needs and budget if you browse Amazon. There’s no shortage of discounts from the retailer, so it might take some time for you to narrow down your options. To help you find your next laptop, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon laptop deals that you can shop right now. You have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out, as there’s no telling how long these offers will last.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED review: Tiny laptop, tons of power

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED feels modern in every sense of the word. It’s among the first laptops to use AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 chips, and it comes with a 16:10 OLED screen. Even more, Asus has shrunken down the chassis from the previous Zenbook S UX393 model into something even more sleek and trim.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
SPY

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Long-Term Review: The Best Android Tablet. Period.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Specifications Included in the Box Design: Premium and Sleek Display: AMOLED Overload S Pen: Added Utility Software Bridging the Gap Performance: Expectedly Smooth Camera: It’s There if You Need It Battery Life: Ample Longevity Our Verdict How Long Will It Last? What Are Some of the Alternatives? When it comes to the best tablets, it’s really tough to look at anything else out there other than Apple’s iPads. Not only are there high-end models with killer specs and features like the iPad Pro...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

The best 1080p gaming monitors for 2022

We are inching closer to 8K gaming becoming mainstream, but that does not mean 1080p monitors are no longer relevant. Most gamers, especially esports professionals, actually prefer a 1080p monitor as their primary concern is a high FPS count over resolution. Now you might have your own reasons for buying a 1080p gaming monitor, like not caring about high resolution, or maybe not having a powerful enough graphics card thanks to the high prices and low stocks. But regardless, there are some great 1080p monitors to pick from, from the super fast, esport-orientated screens, to the more affordable, budget options.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry — this Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop is $588 off today

If you’re looking for the perfect laptop deals for work and school, you can’t go wrong with a Dell XPS 13. Not only are these machines powerful to handle any workload you throw at them, but they come with sleek designs and impressive displays. Right now, you can find one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen all year on its website. Pick up a Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop for just $882, a huge $588 discount on the regular price of $1,470. Keep reading to discover why the Dell XPS 13 is one of today’s most beloved laptops.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Amazon is taking up to 60 percent off WD and SanDisk storage for today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're building a new PC or just need a storage device...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Dockcier Thunderbolt 3 hub and external SSD drive

If you are interested in easily expanding the connectivity and storage of your laptop or desktop computer you may be interested in a new Thunderbolt 3 hub and external SSD drive aptly named Dockcier. Launched by Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal by raising over three times its required funding with still 39 days remaining.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Gaming PC Deals: Save $900 on an ABS Desktop with RTX 3080 TI Graphics

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Even if you can find a stand-alone Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card in stock, you'll likely encounter a price that'll make you gasp. A better route might be a prebuilt PC. You can find some reasonably priced, off-the-shelf gaming desktops right now with Nvidia's latest GPUs. There are even a few discounts to be found -- a rare occurrence for anything related to Nvidia's RTX GPUs.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD

The T7 Shield is Samsung’s new portable NVMe SSD that’s about as big as a playing card. Thankfully, it's a lot more durable. It is designed for the "creative professionals and consumers on the go," which means you can use it outside or stuff it in a bag without worrying about breaking it or compromising your data.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy