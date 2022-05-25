ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodell: Watson investigation 'nearing the end'

 3 days ago
While earlier in the offseason the belief was that any discipline for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson would come next season, it seems clear now that it would come this year, if any.

When news broke that the two sides had agreed to delay civil trials if not completed by the start of July, it was hard to believe the NFL would make a ruling prior to those conclusions. Things have changed quickly over the last couple of weeks including Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, noting that he expected a decision this summer.

Tuesday, Roger Goodell also spoke in a manner in which indicates a decision could be coming soon as the league’s investigation comes to a conclusion:

“I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period,” Goodell said Tuesday. “Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer.”

As noted by Yahoo! Sports and Goodell’s comments, the independent arbitrator will receive the NFL’s findings and make a decision about whether Watson violated the league’s policies. If no violation is found, the matter is closed. If a violation is found, things become interesting:

If it’s determined a violation occurred, Robinson’s decision on a suspension length can be appealed by either the NFL or the NFLPA. Both of those appeals would go to Goodell, effectively rendering him the final say on the length of any suspension.

Closure seems to be coming, in one form or another, for the Browns, Watson and the NFL. Goodell did not have a timeframe for the next steps but sooner rather than later seems likely.

