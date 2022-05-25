ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to find and use Opulent Keys in Destiny 2

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBEY0_0fpic3pd00
(Image credit: Bungie)

Looking for how to get Opulent Keys and use them in Destiny 2? These special items are unique to the new Leviathan patrol zone that the Season of the Haunted added, and can be used to claim seasonal weapons and gear. Every key has a lock, and these keys open the aptly-named Opulent Chests spread throughout the new region.

The Leviathan isn’t quite as expansive as it used to be, but you might still get a little lost trying to find all of the Opulent Chests, especially since your key won’t open every single one. You’ll have to try out lots in order to open one and get your loot. In this Opulent Key guide, I’ll run through how they work, how you can get more, and all six of the current Opulent Chest locations in the Royal Pools and the Pleasure Gardens areas.

Destiny 2 Opulent Keys: Where to find them

While battling nightmares on the Leviathan you’re likely to come across an Opulent Key. These special items are used to unlock chests scattered throughout the derelict ship, and reward you with seasonal gear and weapons. You can get your first key by following the new story quest, but there’s also a chance for one to drop when you complete activities such as patrols or containment. I even got one from opening a regular chest in the area.

Once you have your Opulent Key, you’ll have to find its corresponding chest. A clue to each will be listed in the item description, and it'll fit with one of the chest location names below.

Destiny 2 Opulent Chest locations

So far there are six Opulent Chests that we know about onboard the Leviathan, scattered between the Royal Pools and the Pleasure Gardens:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqvqI_0fpic3pd00
(Image credit: Bungie)

Royal Pools, At the Feet of Greatness

This Opulent Chest is easy to find. As soon as you enter the Royal Pools coming from the Castellum, you’ll find it to the left of the big statue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24esGJ_0fpic3pd00
(Image credit: Bungie)

Royal Pools, Where Water Used to Fall

Head to the left side of the Royal Pool, past the four pillars, and up the stairs until you get to the area below the giant hanging brazier. The Opulent Chest is against the wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYPQU_0fpic3pd00
(Image credit: Bungie)

Royal Pools, Among Stately Columns

Head to the right side of the Royal Pools. You’ll have to go through the central structure to get here but the Opulent Chest is easy to spot. It’s resting against the wall in the centre of the long pillared room with the glowing scythe spawn point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBRWU_0fpic3pd00
(Image credit: Bungie)

Pleasure Gardens, Among the Ruins

As soon as you enter the Pleasure Gardens, jump over the rocks just to the right of you and down into the area with the broken pillar. The Opulent Chest is behind it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRvRs_0fpic3pd00
(Image credit: Bungie)

Pleasure Gardens, Guarded by a Loyal Companion

On the left side of the Pleasure Gardens from where you enter from the Royal Pools, you’ll find a golden dog statue, and an Opulent Chest just below it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ptybj_0fpic3pd00
(Image credit: Bungie)

Pleasure Gardens, By Fallen Greatness

At the farthest point from where you enter via the Royal Pools, you’ll find a Calus statue head buried in the dirt. Just in front of it is an Opulent Chest.

And that's every Opulent Chest location I've found so far in the new season. I'll update this page if I come across anymore.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Chests#Video Game
PC Gamer

The forgotten Duck Tales game

We're rerunning Richard Cobbett's classic Crapshoot column, in which he rolled the dice and took a chance on obscure games—both good and bad. From 2010 to 2014 Richard Cobbett (opens in new tab) wrote Crapshoot, a column about rolling the dice to bring random games back into the light. This week, a Quest for Gold... and no, this isn't the NES Duck Tales or its fancy remake. It's the other one. The forgotten one.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

This high-powered 'fun size' e-bike is basically a miniature motorbike

High-performance electric bike manufacturer Juiced has released the RipRacer, a powerful, fat-tired bike designed for smaller riders. Labeled a “fun size” electric bike with a smaller, lighter frame than Juiced’s other high-performance bikes, the RipRacer is said to be aimed at “a younger generation” as well as generally shorter riders – in this context, anyone over 5’ tall, up to a maximum height of 6’3”. It includes a motorbike-style twist-throttle to kick the 750W motor into gear and make cycling a breeze at high speeds.
YOGA
insideevs.com

E-Bike Startup Vanpowers To Release City Vanture WIth Unique Frame Design

Vanpowers Bike, an electric bike startup formed earlier in 2022, is expected to debut the world's first electric bicycle with an assembled frame. The frame of this unique electric bicycle uses an old Chinese tenon-and-mortise structure to deliver "superior riding experience and safety," according to Vanpowers. According to Vanpowers, most...
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Independent

8 best folding bikes that are lightweight and practical

Folding bikes can be a great way to get around – especially if your travels involve other modes of transport such as buses and trains. They are also ideal if you want a bike you can stick in the back of a car to take on day trips, or if you have limited space at home and need something that won’t get in the way in a hall or shared space.But that extra practicality often comes with a weight penalty – clever folding systems tend to add bulk, while frames are often beefed up to cope with the extra stresses...
BICYCLES
CNET

These Premium All-Terrain Trekking Poles Are 50% Off

Are you an outdoor enthusiast that needs to traverse tricky terrain at times? Trek anywhere and tackle any conditions in any environment with ease with a solid set of outdoor trekking poles from Monoprice. These trekking poles won't weigh you down on long hikes and can have a lot of features to keep you comfortable on your adventures. Right now you can get a pair of Pure Outdoor all-terrain premium carbon trekking poles from Monoprice for $25 -- that's a savings of 50%.
LIFESTYLE
PC Gamer

Apparently it's easy to mod the Quest 2 with prescription lenses

VR is constantly getting more and more user friendly, and has gone from being an incredibly niche hobby to making its way into people's homes. With options like the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab), VR is now wireless and doesn't require a computer or previously positioned base stations to use. There are far fewer boundaries to VR than there have been previously, but one has continued to hamper the experience for me.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Yager's latest will hit full release in June with a proper first season

The latest from Spec Ops: The Line developers Yager is a PvPvE shooter royale, of a kind. Players versus players versus alien monsters, that's the pitch for upcoming game The Cycle: Frontier, where teams of prospectors drop to the surface of an alien world to mine precious resources before rushing to a dropship to escape with their loot intact. It's a formula that Yager has been testing for a few years now, and it'll properly release in June of this year, with a preseason starting on June 8th before the proper launch and Season 1 on June 22nd.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy