GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who went missing in Laurens County went before a judge Thursday, after she was found with her three children and arrested Wednesday. Leslie Heather Burns is charged with 3 counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. The search for her and her kids lasted more than 12 hours, and included helicopters, a canine team, and an on-foot grid search into a heavily wooded area of Gray Court, near her home.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO