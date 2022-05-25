Journal closed on Monday

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Memorial Day holiday on Monday will mean a three-day weekend for most, including the staff and management of the Bladen Journal.

That will postpone the delivery of Tuesday’s newspaper until Wednesday.

“We are normally busy on Mondays with the production of our print edition, which gets delivered to the post office Monday night for home delivery on Tuesday,” said W. Curt Vincent, GM/editor of the Bladen Journal. “However, all of that will be moved ahead one day.”

However, all news items will still be available on the Bladen Journal website, its Facebook page and through the headlines emailed each day (for those who have signed up).

“We hope everyone takes at least a moment to observe the true meaning of Memorial Day, then have a safe and enjoyable holiday,” Vincent added.

Other closings

— Bladen County Solid Waste convenience sites will be operating on Monday on their normal schedule, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, the Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, May 31.

— All Bladen County government offices will be closed on Monday.

— All state and federal offices and courts will be closed for the holiday.

— All Bladen County courts will be closed on Monday.

— There will be no U.S. mail delivery on Monday.

— Elizabethtown Town Hall will be closed on Monday.

— White Lake Town Hall will be closed on Monday.

— Bladenboro Town Hall will be closed on Monday.

— All Bladen County traditional schools will be closed on Monday.

— Emereau: Bladen Charter School will be closed on Monday.

— Elizabethtown Christian School will be closed Monday.

— All branches of the Bladen County Public Library will be closed Monday.

— Bladen Journal offices will be closed on Monday and reopen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.