There’s no designer more synonymous with celebrity weddings than Vera Wang. Over the past three decades, the fashion fixture has created one-of-a-kind bridal styles for the likes of Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Alicia Keys — and it all began with a Kennedy. “Victoria [Strauss] married Bobby Kennedy’s son, Max. So a Kennedy wedding was my first wedding,” Wang tells Page Six Style, reflecting on the 1991 nuptials. “I remember the dress was heavenly. And I remember that after all the work we put into it, within 10 minutes of the ceremony, Victoria and Max were playing football. Typical of the Kennedys...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO