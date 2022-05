New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is temporarily out of commission, as he’s hit the 10-day injury list with a lower-body injury that was initially thought as a right calf strain. That’s not the case apparently, with Yankees manager Aaron Boone clarifying on Wednesday that Stanton’s issue is an ankle inflammation, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO