Rick Ross Reportedly Set for Non-Scripted Series at BET

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ romance didn’t last. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved to the Atlanta show with Safaree Samuels a couple of seasons ago. And fans were able to see how many issues they had in their marriage. For Erica, Safaree’s worst offense is he had been unfaithful. Oftentimes, Safaree would be discussed on the blogs. Women accused him of pursuing them while he was with Erica. She felt very disrespected and they had a lot of blowups. Erica also felt like Safaree did a lot of things to stress her out while she was pregnant with their second child. So once she had enough, she filed for divorce.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO