Steven Spielberg is widely, and rightly, considered one of the best to ever do it. Going through his filmography, you could many cases for the best three-film stretch of his career eg. Hook, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List. But maybe a more left-field choice for the best three-film run in his illustrious career is; AI, Minority Report and Catch Me If You Can.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO