Uvalde, TX

Texas School Shooter Identified as 18-Year-Old Salvador Ramos

By Shawn Grant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalvador Ramos has been identified as the gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...

Click2Houston.com

SUSPECT INFO: New details obtained about 18-year-old shooter who officials say killed 19 students, 2 adults at Texas elementary school

UVALDE, Texas – KPRC 2 Investigates has learned more information about the teenage gunman who went on a devastating rampage in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday afternoon killing 19 students and two teachers. According to officials, 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos is the person who police believe acted...
FOX 44 News

Special Prayer Service to be held for shooting victims

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Fort Hood community is being called to a time of prayer. The Fort Hood Religious Support Office is hosting a Special Prayer Service for the communities of Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. This event is open to people of all faiths. The event will take place Thursday […]
KTTS

Police Face Criticism In Texas School Shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Texas are facing questions and criticism over how much time elapsed before they stormed an Uvalde elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers. Investigators are also unable to...
WSB Radio

Both Buffalo and Uvalde suspected shooters allegedly abused animals

UVALDE, Texas — Animal abuse probed in Uvalde and Buffalo suspected shooters' pasts. The accused mass shooter who carried out the deadly attack at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, allegedly committed animal abuse and displayed videos of the cruelty to users on a social media platform, according to two users who spoke to ABC News.
Texas Hospitals Seek Blood Donations After School Shooting Kills 21, Including 19 Children

Residents of Southern Texas are rallying together to collect emergency blood donations following Tuesday's deadly mass shooting at an elementary school. On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two adults. Authorities have not yet specified how many more were injured, though University Health San Antonio tweeted that it has two patients, a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, who are in critical condition.
spectrumnews1.com

Texas school shooting resonates among OC officials

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution declaring June as National Gun Violence Awareness Month — a move that was on their agenda before the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, and which came up for discussion just as news of the tragedy was breaking.
CBS Chicago

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
thesource.com

Beto O’Rourke Confronts Texas Gov. Abbott at Texas Shooting Press Conference: “It’s On You”

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke heard enough and interrupted a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that was led by state governor Greg Abbott. The press conference was providing more details on the events of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and what led gunman Salvador Ramos to commit the act. Abbott was flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Uvalde’s Mayor Don McLaughlin.
