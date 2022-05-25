ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ernst Bill Would Use Idle Board Wall Supplies

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is proposing a bill to use materials stockpiled for the border wall that has been sitting since the Biden administration stopped work on the wall. The Republican says the federal report shows the government is paying three million dollars a day to keep the materials from being stolen, and her bill would solve that problem too. It would turn over the unused materials purchased to construct the southern border barrier to any state wishing to finish the job. Ernst says they are working on getting some bipartisan support — especially from states like Arizona — where border crossings have increased.

Richard McLaughlin
2d ago

Sadly Ernst is playing to her base. She knows that her proposal is stupid, but she is counting on the ignorance of her followers , She knows better, but she is counting on her supporters not to know better .

respect my opinion
3d ago

We are paying three million a day to stop the materials from being stolen. Let’s use some of it to build a wall around it. Let it be stolen and collect insurance. Sell it. Are to be known as a nation of hoarders?

