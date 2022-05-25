Salem Girls Track Hand Out Awards

The State Track & Field Championships began yesterday at O’Brian Stadium at Eastern Illinois University. Salem’s Caleb Smith and Cole Johnson will compete in today’s finals. Smith is the 3rd ranked shot put thrower after the preliminary round with a throw of 16.72 meters. The top qualifier in the finals today is Centralia’s JehChys Brown who had a throw of 17.59 meters.
In Pony League play, Peoples National Bank knocked off Casey’s 12-5. In the win, Ben Ryan went 4-4 with 3 RBI, Wyatt McCarty drove in 3 on a pair of hits, Brody Collier added 2 RBI with a single from Brody Elwood and Keytin Grawe finished 3-4. On the mound, Collier went 5 innings and struck out 8. For Casey’s, Landon Tennyson had a hit and 2 RBI, Evan Barnes went 3-4 with an RBI, Drew Haines had 2 hits and drove in a run with Kyler King adding 3 hits.
The Salem Wildcats varsity baseball team is competing in the Southern Illinois Prospect League in the National League Division. They opened their season on Thursday night at home with a 4-2 win over Fairfield.
Today is Sectional baseball championship day in 1a/2a. At Effingham, the North Clay Cardinals take their 29-6 record to Effingham to take on National Trail Conference rival Windsor/Stew-Stras for a trip to next week’s Super Sectionals. The Cardinals won their first and only sectional 6 years ago and are looking for their 2nd trip to Supers.
In Little League Majors at the Complex, Rotary beat Lions 10-6 with Zane Applegate getting the win on the mound striking out 6. At the plate for Rotary, Kai Graham doubled 3 times, Jaxon Ward added 2 doubles with a hit from Trent Shelton and Applegate. For Lions, Kolby Hempen had a hit with 2 hits from Rhett Starnes and a double from Walker Crank.
In 2a softball sectional semifinals yesterday at Gillespie it was Newton leading Freeburg 1-0 when they were rained out and will finish the game this afternoon. Also today at Carterville, Pinckneyville and Mt Carmel had their game moved to today. In 3a regional semifinals at Highland, the Lady Bulldogs eliminated...
The KC Blue Angels soccer team has signed Vershay Guyton from Harrisburg. She is an all-conference defender and also excelled in basketball and volleyball in high school but chose soccer. Former Blue Angel team captain Hannah Bartok was one of her high school coaches.
The weather may have been on the cool side, but that didn’t keep many from attending opening day at the Salem Aquatic Center on Saturday. The Aquatic Center will be open daily from noon to six on Saturday and Sunday and from 11 am to six Monday through Friday. Early morning swim will be available Monday through Saturday from 5:30 to 7:45 am.
Rend Lake College 2022 graduate Abby Wesselmann signed her national leter of intent to play beach volleyball for McKendree University. For the past 2 years, Wesselmann has been a top performing defensive specialist for the Lady Warriors. She was selected for NJCAA All-Region 24 Second Team as a sophomore. She finished 7th in the nation in digs per set, averaging over 6, and 8th in total digs for the 2021 season.
Joan D. Willard, age 84 of Salem, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Joan was born on October 22, 1937 in Chicago, the daughter of Sollie and Lucille (Rottenbach) Prignano. Survivors include, three children, Charles Willard of Lewisville, TX, Robert Willard of Fairfield, and Linda Wilkins...
Salem Police arrested 25-year-old Jarad Sidener of South Washington Street in Salem on an outstanding Clay County traffic warrant. He was released after posting $350 cash bond. Centralia Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled...
ALTON - For the first time since 2019, parents and students gathered in the Alton High School gymnasium to honor the Class of 2022.
Senior Class President Kamren Mason-El spoke about the pandemic, noting the class was only one to go from in-person learning to online learning, to hybrid learning and then back to in-person learning.
"We have made history, and will likely go down as the most adaptive class in Alton High School history," she said.
Barbara Ann Wachholz, 85, of Salem, Illinois passed away at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Ft. Worth, TX, cared for by her daughters. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be announced at that time by the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home, Salem, IL, entrusted with the family’s care.
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Words can make a difference in a person’s attitude. St. Louis artist Cbabi Bayoc wants his latest work to inspire people who see it. “If anything, I just hope people see hope,” he said. People will at least be able to see...
A 61-year-old Rockford trucker was stuck inside his rig for a brief time during the noon hour after live power lines fell across the trailer when he clipped a guy wire when attempting to turn to back up. The incident occurred on Edgewood Road near the Tonti Road intersection northeast...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Out of caution, Mehlville High School will switch to virtual teaching after receiving an anonymous threat Thursday, the school district said. Administrations decided to close campus for the school’s last day of the year. Students will receive information from teachers on how to join virtual class, however, the third block will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the seventh block will start at 10:05 a.m. Friday.
The academic year is coming to a tragic close in Eldorado. The high school reports one of its students -- Thomas Long -- has died in a car accident. Staff from the Egyptian Health Department, Eldorado Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, the school district and local clergy were in the high school building Friday for family, friends and school personnel who need(ed) additional support.
A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. Jamar Young of Putter Drive in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Michael Ingles of Wortby Street in Odin was arrested by Odin Police for...
One Heartland Sheriff wants to see schools take action to protect students in the wake of this week's deadly school shooting. Sheep delivers quintuplets in Cape Girardeau Co. A southeast Missouri farm is celebrating after one of its ewes gave birth to five healthy lambs, which they believe is a one-in-a-million chance.
Comments / 0