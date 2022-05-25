Salem Girls Track Hand Out Awards

ALTON - For the first time since 2019, parents and students gathered in the Alton High School gymnasium to honor the Class of 2022. Senior Class President Kamren Mason-El spoke about the pandemic, noting the class was only one to go from in-person learning to online learning, to hybrid learning and then back to in-person learning. "We have made history, and will likely go down as the most adaptive class in Alton High School history," she said.

ALTON, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO