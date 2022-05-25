Salem High XC To Host Info Meeting Friday

The Salem Wildcats varsity baseball team is competing in the Southern Illinois Prospect League in the National League Division. They opened their season on Thursday night at home with a 4-2 win over Fairfield.
In Pony League play, Peoples National Bank knocked off Casey’s 12-5. In the win, Ben Ryan went 4-4 with 3 RBI, Wyatt McCarty drove in 3 on a pair of hits, Brody Collier added 2 RBI with a single from Brody Elwood and Keytin Grawe finished 3-4. On the mound, Collier went 5 innings and struck out 8. For Casey’s, Landon Tennyson had a hit and 2 RBI, Evan Barnes went 3-4 with an RBI, Drew Haines had 2 hits and drove in a run with Kyler King adding 3 hits.
The State Track & Field Championships began yesterday at O’Brian Stadium at Eastern Illinois University. Salem’s Caleb Smith and Cole Johnson will compete in today’s finals. Smith is the 3rd ranked shot put thrower after the preliminary round with a throw of 16.72 meters. The top qualifier in the finals today is Centralia’s JehChys Brown who had a throw of 17.59 meters.
Today is Sectional baseball championship day in 1a/2a. At Effingham, the North Clay Cardinals take their 29-6 record to Effingham to take on National Trail Conference rival Windsor/Stew-Stras for a trip to next week’s Super Sectionals. The Cardinals won their first and only sectional 6 years ago and are looking for their 2nd trip to Supers.
The Christ Our Rock Stallions are into the 1a Greenville Sectional finals after yesterday’s 10-4 win over Greenfield. The Stallions trailed 2-0 after 2 innings but scored 2 in the 3rd to tie with 3 more in the fourth and 2 more times in the fifth. Parker Boehne led the Stallions going 3-5 with 3 RBI. Brayden Such and Lendon Isaiah also drove in runs. Boehne worked the first 6.1 innings with Such finishing up the game getting the final 2 outs. They advance to take on Carrollton after they beat Marissa last night 7-0.
In Little League Majors at the Complex, Rotary beat Lions 10-6 with Zane Applegate getting the win on the mound striking out 6. At the plate for Rotary, Kai Graham doubled 3 times, Jaxon Ward added 2 doubles with a hit from Trent Shelton and Applegate. For Lions, Kolby Hempen had a hit with 2 hits from Rhett Starnes and a double from Walker Crank.
The weather may have been on the cool side, but that didn’t keep many from attending opening day at the Salem Aquatic Center on Saturday. The Aquatic Center will be open daily from noon to six on Saturday and Sunday and from 11 am to six Monday through Friday. Early morning swim will be available Monday through Saturday from 5:30 to 7:45 am.
The KC Blue Angels soccer team has signed Vershay Guyton from Harrisburg. She is an all-conference defender and also excelled in basketball and volleyball in high school but chose soccer. Former Blue Angel team captain Hannah Bartok was one of her high school coaches.
Rend Lake College 2022 graduate Abby Wesselmann signed her national leter of intent to play beach volleyball for McKendree University. For the past 2 years, Wesselmann has been a top performing defensive specialist for the Lady Warriors. She was selected for NJCAA All-Region 24 Second Team as a sophomore. She finished 7th in the nation in digs per set, averaging over 6, and 8th in total digs for the 2021 season.
The North Clay Cardinals improved to 29-6 by winning their Effingham Sectional semifinal yesterday beating Okaw Valley 13-3 in 6 innings. The Cards got on the board early with 5 runs in their first two innings. Holden Clifton tripled, doubled as he went 3-4 with 5 RBI. The Cards got 2 RBI each from Donnie Zimmerman, Carson Burkett and Layton Dawkins. Collyn Ballard added an RBI double and scored 3 runs along with Logan Fleener. Burkett worked the first 4 innings in getting the win. He allowed 3 hits and struck out 5. Clifton finished the last 2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs. The Cardinals advance to Saturday’s Sectional finals against the winner of this afternoon’s contest between Effingham St Anthony and Windsor/Stew Stras.
Joan D. Willard, age 84 of Salem, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Joan was born on October 22, 1937 in Chicago, the daughter of Sollie and Lucille (Rottenbach) Prignano. Survivors include, three children, Charles Willard of Lewisville, TX, Robert Willard of Fairfield, and Linda Wilkins...
Barbara Ann Wachholz, 85, of Salem, Illinois passed away at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Ft. Worth, TX, cared for by her daughters. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be announced at that time by the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home, Salem, IL, entrusted with the family’s care.
Salem Police arrested 25-year-old Jarad Sidener of South Washington Street in Salem on an outstanding Clay County traffic warrant. He was released after posting $350 cash bond. Centralia Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled...
The Missoula Children’s Theatre Camp is returning to the Salem Community Theatre following a two-year absence due to COVID-19 restrictions. Applications are now being taken for the camp and their production of the Little Mermaid. The first day of camp and role auditions will be held on Monday, June...
Carolyn Sue Hulsey, 87, of Kinmundy, Illinois passed away May 28, 2022 at her home in the care of her loving family. Arrangements will be announced later by the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home in Salem, entrusted with the family’s care.
The 15th Annual Memorial Celebration Service will be held at 10:30 Saturday morning at Elmwood Cemetery. The program “A Time of Remembrance” will honor Veterans from all wars who are buried in Elmwood Cemetery. Centralia Police Officer Andrew Brandt will be the guest speaker. He has been n...
Both Marion and Washington Counties have moved from the low to medium community level for COVID-19. There are now 15 counties at the high level all around the Chicago and Peoria area. Another 30 counties are at the medium community level. State Public Health Spokesman Mike Claffey says some individuals...
A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. Jamar Young of Putter Drive in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Michael Ingles of Wortby Street in Odin was arrested by Odin Police for...
A 61-year-old Rockford trucker was stuck inside his rig for a brief time during the noon hour after live power lines fell across the trailer when he clipped a guy wire when attempting to turn to back up. The incident occurred on Edgewood Road near the Tonti Road intersection northeast...
Comments / 0