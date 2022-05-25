ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Robin Vos holds it together

By Ruth Conniff
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYI8y_0fpiYKot00

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the pre-session news conference | Screenshot Wisconsin Eye

When Robin Vos is the voice of reason, you know you’re in trouble.

At the Republican state convention last weekend, delegates booed lustily when Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had the temerity to state the plain facts: There is no way to recall the results of the 2020 election, remove President Joe Biden, and re-install Donald Trump.

It shows you how far gone things are that this was even a controversial stand.

Vos continues to dump tens of thousands of dollars into the secretive partisan “investigation” of the 2020 election led by amatuer sleuth and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who, along with Vos, has refused to produce records of his work despite being ordered to do so by a judge; used taxpayer money to pay for out-of-state trips to witness the discredited Arizona recount and attend an election conspiracy conference (Vos promised to make him pay the money back, then changed his mind); and threatened to throw the mayors of Madison and Green Bay in jail (Vos blamed the Democratic mayors for that, saying they were obstructing the investigation by insisting their testimony be heard in public).

In his controversial remarks at the state party convention on Saturday, Vos started by declaring that there’s “one thing that I believe unites this entire Republican Party and that’s knowing that issues happened in 2020 that have to be fixed going forward to re-instill the confidence that people have in our elections.” But then he added, “I am going to say something that, I’m sorry, many of you might not want to hear, but we have no ability to decertify the election and go back and nullify it.” As the boos filled the room, Vos urged Republicans to look ahead to 2022 and 2024.

Moderator Paul Farrow jumped in to shush the crowd: “Hang on. I’m going to ask you to be respectful. We can say no, I know you disagree. And there’s some of us that do disagree on it. But let them talk.” Enough people agreed, by Sunday, that Vos survived a symbolic vote to oust him as Speaker.

Vos is a party pooper. But he’s not exactly blazing a new trail to honesty and integrity for the Republicans, whose viewpoints on elections and democracy range from A to B.

Less there than meets the eye

In a post-convention interview with Lisa Pugh of Wisconsin Eye on Tuesday, Vos made much of the idea that the Republicans are a “diverse” bunch who welcome all kinds of ideas, unlike the Democrats, whom he describes as monolithically bad.

But there’s less to that diversity of opinion than meets the eye. Take Vos’ answer to a question about what will happen in our state if Roe v. Wade is overturned. He is a practicing Catholic, he said, and “in the Catholic tradition, we want to guarantee that the mother’s life is at least equally if not more predominantly considered when a child is in danger.” Thus, he stated, he disagrees with “people who say they want no exceptions, even the life of the mother.”

Does that sound like a departure from the GOP hardliners who want Wisconsin to return to the law, still on the books since 1849, that would make abortion a felony? Well, it’s not. “We already have the exception for the life of the mother in the law,” Vos clarified. So Wisconsin is all good going back to the legal standard set when slavery was legal and women didn’t have the right to vote.

Vos did raise the possibility of making exceptions in cases of rape and incest. In such cases, “we should at least have a conversation to say, you know, what is a reasonable way for the family to be involved?” he declared. “Probably not to the ninth month of pregnancy, obviously. But you know, if it’s immediate, if it’s reported to the police, I think there should be some conversation about that.”

Like his position on election fraud, Vos looks like he’s staking out the moderate position, but it only appears to be moderate because the whole center of gravity in the Republican party has shifted so far to the right.

Sour grapes

The most notable thing about the GOP convention last weekend was its sour tone. The speakers, including Vos, focused on bashing the policies of Tony Evers, Biden and the Democrats, without offering any alternative plans.

There was a lot of grumbling about the millions of dollars in pandemic relief that flowed into the state from the Biden administration, shepherded by Evers

There were pearls like this from Vos: “We need to make sure that every single person in Wisconsin realizes that the freebies have to end. We cannot pay people to sit on the sidelines. We cannot pay them to not use their full God-given potential to go out and earn a living and support their children.”

Poor working people and single mothers, in particular, have gotten away with highway robbery in this view, because of programs that blunted the impact of the pandemic, drastically reducing homelessness and child poverty . “If you look back at the last two years since the pandemic began, if you have a single parent with two children, the total amount of free stuff that they have gotten from the government is $60,000,” Vos told the assembled GOP delegates. “Why do you think people are not entering into the workforce?”

In fact, people, particularly mothers, are now participating in the workforce in record numbers, pushing unemployment down to 3.6% nationally, its lowest level in 50 years — and down to 2.8% in Wisconsin. Flexible work arrangements, affordable child care and the removal of other barriers to family-supporting jobs make a huge difference in women’s workforce participation. But the Republicans are relentlessly focused on the idea that people are lazy and their lives need to be made more miserable to force them to work.

Mostly, Republicans at the Wisconsin convention seemed mad that the Democrats, managing the country through a crisis, have made life better for people, with a growing economy, higher labor force participation, and higher wages across the board.

Sour grapes, not honest policy discussion, was their theme. There was a lot of bashing of Evers and Biden for promoting vaccination and masks early in the pandemic. All of that was a mistake, speaker after speaker declared, talking about the pandemic in the past tense, as if it were now over (never mind rising cases) and insisting that it was a grave assault on “freedom” that anyone was ever asked to wear a mask at all.

The star of the show was U.S. Sen Ron Johnson, conspiracy theorist extraordinaire, who spent much of his speech complaining about his “biggest opponent — the media,” and rehearsing his grievances about how he was treated unfairly and how he would have been viewed as a hero for his anti-vax and anti-pandemic relief and pro-Jan 6 insurrectionist statements had he only been a Democrat. Poor RoJo.

The whole show made me wonder how much farther the politics of resentment can carry the GOP.

Instead of laying out a vision for a better future, they are putting people on notice that they plan to make life harder for workers, hire more police to kick more butt, get the government out of the public health business and into your underwear. Stoking fear and resentment is a well-worn political strategy, but the sum total of the Republican plan seems to be to make most people’s lives worse. You’d think that might give voters pause.

It was interesting to hear Vos lay out, in his post-convention interview with Wisconsin Eye, what he sees as the three groups of people who currently comprise the Republican party: traditional, pro-business conservatives, social conservatives, and the people he described as “kind of populist Trumpy.” It’s that last group that voted to oust him as Speaker and has been giving him fits.

Vos says it’s good for the party to expand the base. In the end, “We just have to remember that nobody in this coalition is the enemy of the other. And frankly, we pretty much believe all the same things,” he said.

That’s an easier lift if you don’t believe anything at all.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Robin Vos holds it together appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Praise for Dean Knudson, decision time for Vos

Dean Knudson deserves praise for telling the truth about the November 2020 elections. One of the Republicans on the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Knudson announced his resignation on May 27, and he made no bones about the nonsense some Republicans have been peddling about Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden. “Trump lost the election in 2020, […] The post Praise for Dean Knudson, decision time for Vos appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin State Rep. Janel Brandtjen Blasts Out-Going WEC Commissioner

One of Wisconsin’s top critics of the 2020 election in the state is not staying silent about the resignation of one of Wisconsin’s Election Commissioners. Commissioner Dean Knudson on Wednesday resigned his seat on the state’s Election Commission out of frustration with the continued focus on the last presidential vote in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
isthmus.com

Wisconsin’s Democratic secretary of state might not make it on the ballot

Long-time Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette tells Isthmus it’s “50-50” he will be able to collect the 2,000 signatures needed to make it on the ballot this year. “I’ll be real honest, it’s going to be close this year. I might not make it,” says...
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP leader open to arming teachers in schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top legislative Republican said Thursday that he is open to the idea of arming teachers following the latest school shooting in Texas, while he dismissed as “disingenuous” an offer from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to find common ground. Assembly Speaker Robin...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Paul Farrow
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robin
Person
Donald Trump
wearegreenbay.com

Biggest cities in Wisconsin 150 years ago

(STACKER) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
Wisconsin Examiner

For a gun safety activist turned lawmaker, a grim reminder of why she ran

In the autumn of 2019, after an Assembly floor session that had already lasted more than seven hours, State Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva) gaveled open a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to take up two bills addressing gun violence — then immediately gaveled it out. For Deb Andraca, that was the moment […] The post For a gun safety activist turned lawmaker, a grim reminder of why she ran appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
UVALDE, TX
wpr.org

Advocates say disabled Wisconsinites could be blocked from voting if county circuit court's ruling stands

A coalition of groups is calling for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reverse a circuit court ruling that advocates say would prevent many disabled people from voting. In January, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren issued a ruling on a lawsuit focused on drop boxes. As part of that ruling, Bohren ruled that Wisconsin voters must themselves physically return an absentee ballot. Under that ruling, it would be illegal for someone else — even a caregiver or a family member — to place a completed absentee ballot in a drop box or into the mail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Assembly#State Supreme Court#Politics State#Democratic
voiceofalexandria.com

Where refugees in Wisconsin are arriving from

Compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Wisconsin using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wisconsin Examiner

Proposal to ban mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters sets off battle in Congress

 A U.S. House panel broke along party lines Tuesday as its members debated mining near the most popular wilderness area in the country, following President Joe Biden’s decision earlier this year to block federal approval of a new mine. Democrats on the House Natural Resources Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee said they supported Minnesota U.S. […] The post Proposal to ban mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters sets off battle in Congress appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin’s 5 largest cities sued over absentee ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Conservatives have filed lawsuits in Wisconsin’s five largest cities over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election, even as the state Supreme Court was poised to rule on the issue in coming weeks. The lawsuits were filed Wednesday by the conservative...
Wisconsin Examiner

The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt

This story was originally published by ProPublica.   Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful of Chicago Democrats. When he ran for alderman in 2003, he was crushed at the polls after party leaders sent […] The post The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy