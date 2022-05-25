ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Andy Murray insists Wimbledon is not an ‘exhibition’ over ranking points row

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdlqJ_0fpiYCl500

Two-time winner Andy Murray has insisted Wimbledon “will never be an exhibition” amid the ongoing row over its lack of ranking points.

The WTA and ATP will not offer any points for the All England Club tournament after Wimbledon chiefs made the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing due to the war in Ukraine.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka hinted on Monday she may skip the third grand slam of the season because the absence of ranking points means “it’s more like an exhibition”, a phrase echoed by British number one Cameron Norrie.

However, Murray believes the prestige of winning a Wimbledon title, as he did in 2013 and 2016, should eclipse any number of ranking points.

In a series of posts on his official Twitter account, the 35-year-old Scot wrote: “I follow golf very closely and have no idea how many ranking points the winner of the @TheMasters gets.

“Me and my friends love football and non of us know or care how many ranking points a team gets for winning the @FIFAWorldCup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYsjZ_0fpiYCl500
Andy Murray reacts during his third round match against Denis Shapovalov on day five of Wimbledon in 2021 (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

“But I could tell you exactly who won the World Cup and the Masters.

“I’d hazard a guess that most people watching on centre court @Wimbledon in a few weeks time wouldn’t know or care about how many ranking points a player gets for winning a 3rd round match

“But I guarantee they will remember who wins. @Wimbledon will never be an exhibition and will never feel like an exhibition. The end.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Daniil Medvedev wants to be on top of the world again

Daniil Medvedev has his sights set on returning to the world number one spot after his first reign at the top lasted just a fortnight. The 26-year-old revealed he even Googled ‘shortest time as world number one’ after Novak Djokovic reclaimed his place at the summit earlier this year.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
newschain

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, his representative has confirmed to the PA news agency. His publicist Jennifer Allen, from Viewpoint, said the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters. Liotta’s fiancee Jacy Nittolo...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wta#Atp#Russian#Belarusian#British#Themasters
newschain

Champions League final delayed as fans struggle to enter Stade de France

Liverpool have called for a thorough investigation into the chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France which led to their Champions League final against Real Madrid being delayed. France’s national stadium stepped in to host the showpiece after St Petersburg was stripped of the final in the wake of Russia’s...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Trump ordered to testify in New York civil investigation

Former US president Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in a New York state civil investigation into his business practices, a state appeals court has ruled. A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court upheld Manhattan judge Arthur Engoron’s February 17 ruling enforcing subpoenas for Mr Trump and his two eldest children to give deposition testimony in attorney general Letitia James’s investigation.
POTUS
newschain

Prosperous Voyage forced to miss Prix Saint-Alary target

Prosperous Voyage is a late withdrawal from the St Mark’s Basilica Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, having encountered travel issues on her journey to France. The daughter of Zoffany has had this Group One contest as her target ever since outrunning odds of 33-1 to finish second...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy