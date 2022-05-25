ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Pac-12 BB & SB, May 25

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

The Pac-12 Baseball Tournament opens in Scottsdale, AZ with Oregon playing Arizona...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
intermatwrestle.com

Oregon State's All-American Willits Twins Will Not Return in 2022-23

Friday evening, the Willits twins, Grant and Hunter, announced that they both would not be returning to compete for Oregon State during the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Willits' were a part of an Oregon State squad that put four wrestlers on the NCAA podium during the second national tournament of Chris Pendelton's tenure. Those placements helped the Beavers to a 12th-place finish in Detroit.
OREGON STATE
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Advances With Win Over Cal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Cooper Hjerpe and Reid Sebby combined to strike out 10 California batters as second-seeded Oregon State advanced with a 3-1 win over sixth-seed California Thursday night at Scottsdale Stadium. The Beavers improved to 2-0 at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament and 43-13 this season with the win....
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
GoDucks.com

Schedule Updates Announced For Oregon Football

EUGENE, Ore. — The Pac-12 Conference has announced start times and television details for the Oregon football team's first two home games of the 2022 season, as well as a date change for the Ducks' regular-season finale at Oregon State. Oregon's 2022 home opener against Eastern Washington on September...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Scottsdale, AZ
College Sports
State
Washington State
Scottsdale, AZ
Sports
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Oregon State
Addicted To Quack

New receivers coach Junior Adams already making waves

After a frustrating season from Oregon’s wide receiver corps that saw the departures of almost every impact player the Ducks had at the position, it was obvious that a new infusion of talent at the position was needed. New wide receivers coach Junior Adams is currently supplying just that.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Ducks Historic Run Ends in National Championship Match

EUGENE - The Oregon Women's Golf team's run ended on Wednesday afternoon during the final two holes of the 2022 NCAA DI National Championship. #1 ranked Stanford edged out #2 Oregon in the NCAA Final to with the championship trophy. It was a year of many "firsts" for the Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#College Baseball#Pac 12 Bb Sb#Pac 12 Networks#Stanford#Espnu
KGW

Oregon candidates for governor weigh in on gun control

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday’s tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers has catapulted the issues of gun control and mass shootings to the center of the political stage, both nationally and in Oregon. KGW reached out to each...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Dr. Martens gives the boot to Oregon jobs

Dr. Martens is giving the boot an Oregon distribution center and 71 jobs, according to a filing by the shoe and boot maker to the state’s economic agency. Dr. Martens AirWair USA LLC, the Portland-based American arm of the British boot maker, has notified the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments that it is closing a distribution center. The shoemaker is cutting 71 distribution and administrative jobs associated with the center on Anchor Street in Portland.
Canby Herald

Oregon schools aim to redefine discipline

Despite reforms, students of color face higher rates of punishment at school.A Pamplin Media Group Special Report By Courtney Vaughn, Ray Pitz, Brittany Allen and Emily Matlock For many Oregon students, the consequences they face for bad behavior in school will depend largely on which school district they attend and the color of their skin. Over the past decade, Oregon has reformed its approach to student discipline and relied on trauma-informed practices to address the root causes of bad behavior. "In both 2013 and 2015, Oregon enacted legislation that shifted school discipline policies from a zero-tolerance approach...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District

Seven-term moderate Kurt Schrader’s congressional career will end in January after a primary election loss to central Oregon attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The final margins might change as Clackamas County, Schrader’s home, continues processing almost 35,000 damaged ballots, but McLeod-Skinner received almost 57% of the votes counted in the 5th Congressional District, which spans Portland to […] The post Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
TERREBONNE, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs gun-control measures

Can it happen here? Can a hate-filled 18-year-old white supremacist buy an AR-15, fill his car trunk with oversized ammunition magazines and drive north to find his targets, all with no questions asked? Let’s vote on it. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the ecumenical coalition Lift Every Voice Oregon is...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Rewards for staying off meth work, and now Oregon is poised to pay for them

Your browser does not support the audio element. For most of her adult life, Crystal Johnson was, as she puts it, a minivan-driving soccer mom. A life-long resident of Newport, the affable 49-year-old thought the meth addiction she battled in her early 20s was behind her. But when the youngest of her four children was in high school, a family crisis sent her reeling. Knowing meth would take the pain away, she dove back in.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Wyden pushes for ‘common sense gun’ legislation; Kollie believes no laws could legislate morality

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in Portland on Friday he will continue to press for "common-sense gun legislation" to keep children safe and reduce the level of gun-related violence in the wake of the latest mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The post Wyden pushes for ‘common sense gun’ legislation; Kollie believes no laws could legislate morality appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy