ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas School Shooting: What gun control in the US would look like

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

US president Joe Biden said it was time to “turn this pain into action” and change gun laws following the horrific mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people.

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” a visibly emotional Biden said. “Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with this and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?”

America has the weakest gun laws among developed nations. Not only is it incredibly easy for people to acquire guns, but the US has far more guns than any other country. According to an analysis by Small Arms Survey, there were estimated to be around 120.5 guns per 100 residents in 2017. Firearms outweighed people.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Additionally, the US’ civilian gun death rate is nearly four times that of Switzerland, five times that of Canada, 35 times that of the United Kingdom, and 53 times that of Japan, as per a 2018 study by JAMA.

It's easy to assume all guns would be banned or repossessed under US gun control . However, realistically it would be a few tweaks.

Jon Lowy, director of the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence's Legal Action Center, said : "The basic breakdown for most of it is, who should be allowed to buy guns, how should they be allowed to buy them and what should they be allowed to buy?"


Background checks

There are several ways to buy guns in the US. You can purchase them from a licensed retail outlet, a gun show, online, and through a private sale. Background checks are required for gun purchases through a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) such as retailers. The 4474 forms take around "30 seconds" to complete, according to Criminal Watchdog .

"If there is nothing on your record that prohibits you from buying a gun, you can go ahead with your purchase," their site explained.

Massachusetts background checks, however, can take weeks – if not months. People submit a photograph and fingerprints, undergo a training course and attend interviews with law enforcement.

“The end impact is you decrease gun ownership overall,” Cassandra Crifasi, a researcher (and gun owner ) at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, told Vox . “Lots of folks think, ‘Well, it’s probably not worth going through all these hoops to buy firearms, so I’m not going to buy one.’ And then you have fewer firearms around and less exposure.”

"That adds significant barriers for even a would-be gun owner who has no ill intent or bad history. People do not need to undergo a background check if purchased through some private sales."



Clip size

High capacity magazines (the container that holds ammunition) are used "in virtually all of these mass shootings that you see," Lowy told NPC . "High capacity magazines are what enable you to engage in this prolonged assault."

According to the news outlet, Connecticut bans assault weapons but does not ban high-capacity magazines.

"I don't know anyone in the sporting or hunting arena that goes out with an assault rifle," West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, considered a supporter of gun owners' rights, said previously on MSNBC's Morning Joe .

"I don't know anyone that needs 30 rounds in a clip to go hunting. I mean, these are things that need to be talked about."



Concealed carry

After the 2007 Virginia Tech shootings, some states extended the right to carry concealed weapons onto college campuses. The day before the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation to allow citizens to have concealed weapons in more places, including schools.

Congress has previously enacted provisions that allow people to carry firearms in national parks and on Amtrak trains.

Some have argued that it should be easier to carry weapons for self-defence. Speaking on how the Sandy Hook shooter turned the gun on himself, Harry L Wilson, director of the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College, told the NPC : "You could then make the argument someone on site could have stopped him sooner,"

"No one's going to suggest arming 6- or 7-year-olds, but someone may suggest arming principals."



Private sales

Private transactions don't always require background checks.

"Forty per cent of sales are done without background checks," says Lowy of the Brady Center. "This is the top of the list of policies that should be considered."

According to polling conducted this summer for Mayors Against Illegal Guns, 74 per cent of members of the National Rifle Association and 87 per cent of non-NRA gun owners support making background checks universal for all gun purchases.


To find out how you can help after the fatal shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, click here .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

The Onion blankets its entire front page with infamous anti-gun headline

Satirical newspaper The Onion published 21 identical headlines on mass shootings to make a point about gun control, following the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "'No way to prevent this' says only nation where this happens regularly" the headline reads on all 21 stories. While the headline remains the same across each story, they're all about a different mass shooting that has occurred in the US. Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe copy of each story remains nearly identical besides the number of victims and location with The Onion poking fun at the extremely serious...
UVALDE, TX
Indy100

Tim Pool appears to produce the lamest school shooting solution yet

After the horrific mass shooting at a primary school in Texas, people have taken to social media to share their outrage, sadness and fear following the incident.21 people, 19 of them children, were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School, in the south Texas city of Uvalde.Much of the commentary that is emerging has discussed how to put a stop to such tragedies and people have offered up their solutions – not all of them well thought through.Tim Pool, the YouTuber, political commentator and podcast host, appeared to have produced possibly one of the most short-sighted takes on...
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

Girl, 11, survived school shooting by putting blood on herself and playing dead

An eleven-year-old girl survived the horrific Texas school shooting - by covering herself in blood and playing dead.On Tuesday 24 May, a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.Fourth grade student Miah Cerrillo was present and survived the merciless attack by smearing the blood of her classmate on herself and playing dead.Speaking to NBC, her aunt Blanca Rivera said her survival instinct saved her from being killed by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos.Rivera said: “Miah got some blood and put it on herself so she could pretend she was dead. “It's too...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Texas School Shooting#Small Arms Survey#Jama
Indy100

Trump called 'grotesque' for reading names of school shooting victims at NRA convention

Donald Trump has angered people after he read out the names of all the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston, Texas on Friday.The controversial pro-gun rally still went ahead this week, just days after 21 people, including 19 children were killed by a mass shooter identified as18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school in Uvalde with an AR-15 rifle which he had just purchased.As huge waves of protesters amassed outside the building, inside former president Trump continued to tout the belief that guns aren't the problem in the United States, the only...
HOUSTON, TX
Indy100

Ted Cruz blames doors for Texas school shooting which killed 19 children and 2 teachers

After an 18-year-old shooter entered a school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday and massacred 21 people with an assault rifle, Republicans are rushing to find any excuse to avoid discussing gun control.Political commentator Tim Pool offered up the ludicrous suggestion that parents simply “home school your kids”, and now Texas senator Ted Cruz claims the real issue is ... doors.Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the controversial politician said: “If we want to talk about how we could have prevented the horror that played out across the street… “The killer entered here the same way the killer entered in Santa...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Indy100

Hero border agent's cap shows just how close he was to being killed in Texas massacre

The heroic off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent who killed Salvador Ramos - the Uvalde, Texas gunman responsible for the heartache at Robb Elementary School - has shown just how close he was to being killed.In a report from Fox News, the agent - who is a member of the CBP’s elite Border Patrol Tactical Unit ( BORTAC) – was wearing a cap when he rushed into Robb Elementary School amid the violence.The photo showed a significant gash along the mesh section on top of the black-and-white cap he was wearing as the bullet grazed his head.Sign up to...
UVALDE, TX
Indy100

Ted Cruz snaps and calls Sky News reporter 'propagandist' after gun control question

Texas Senator Ted Cruz appeared to snap and call a Sky News reporter a "propagandist" after being asked a gun control question following the recent carnage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.In a clip shared on Twitter by Phillip Lewis, the senior front page editor for HuffPost, Cruz spoke about the children, their families and guns.Sky News uploaded the original clip."There are 19 sets of parents who are never going to get to kiss their child goodnight again," Cruz said in the video."Is this the moment to reform gun laws?" asked Sky News' Mark Stone."You know, it's easy to...
UVALDE, TX
Indy100

Uvalde newspaper marks school shooting with powerful all-black front page

An Uvalde newspaper has unveiled a powerful all-black front page to mark the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the deadliest attack on an elementary school since the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.The world has been reacting to the tragic news with tributes and there have been strong reactions from gun control activists. Now, Texas paper Uvalde has unveiled its own powerful tribute.NBC News’ reporter Suzanne Gamboa shared a picture of the latest edition of the paper, which features an all-black cover with the...
UVALDE, TX
Indy100

Man 'points gun at TV camera' during live report on gun violence

A Chicago news team were faced with shocking incident on Wednesday morning, when a passer-by was filmed appearing to wave a firearm at the crew during a live news report.In footage captured during the FOX 32 broadcast on gun violence, a young male is seen pointing the suspected weapon at the camera before walking down the street.Reporter Natalie Bomke said of the incident: “Around 7am, at the corner of Clark and Hubbard, while our reporter was in the middle of live report about gun violence in Chicago, a man walked up and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at...
CHICAGO, IL
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy