ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Key quotes from Sue Gray report into Downing Street parties

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRcrM_0fpiWaFT00

The long-anticipated report into Downing Street parties held during coronavirus lockdowns has been published in full.

The investigation, carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray, analysed events which took place between May 20 2020 and April 16 2021 in Whitehall while strict social distancing rules were in place.

Here is a list of key quotes from the report.

– PM provided wine and cheese at garden gathering

Cheese and wine pictured in a garden gathering on May 15 2020 was brought by Boris Johnson from his flat, according to the Sue Gray report. He remained there until 7.20pm, Ms Gray added.

“The Prime Minister brought cheese and wine from his flat. The outdoor part of the meeting lasted for 40 minutes to an hour and they were briefly joined by the Prime Minister’s wife, during which time the photograph was taken. Martin Reynolds subsequently returned to the office to continue working,” she wrote.

– People should avoid ‘walking around waving bottles of wine’ before bring your own booze party

A No 10 special adviser warned Mr Reynolds, principal private secretary to the Prime Minister, that it would be “helpful” if people avoided “walking around waving bottles of wine” ahead of a bring your own booze garden party on May 20 2020, the report said.

The report said the adviser sent a message by WhatsApp at 14:08 stating: “Drinks this eve is a lovely idea so I’ve shared with the E & V team who are in the office. Just to flag that the press conference will probably be finishing around that time, so helpful if people can be mindful of that as speakers and cameras are leaving, not walking around waving bottles of wine etc.”

Mr Reynolds replied: “Will do my best!”

– Bring your own booze party was ‘somewhat of a comms risk’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EsvW5_0fpiWaFT00
Lee Cain (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Then-communications chief Lee Cain warned Mr Reynolds and Dominic Cummings that the party on May 20 2020 was “somewhat of a comms risk” due to the nation being under strict lockdown rules.

According to the investigation, Mr Cain sent an email to Mr Cummings and Mr Reynolds which said: “I’m sure it will be fine – and I applaud the gesture – but a 200 odd person invitation for drinks in the garden of no 10 is somewhat of a comms risk in the current environment.”

– Martin Reynolds said ‘we seem to have got away with’ bring your own booze party

The principal private secretary to the Prime Minister boasted “we seem to have got away with” the party in a WhatsApp message to a special adviser.

A No 10 adviser thanked Mr Reynolds for “providing the wine”, saying it was “a very kind thing to do and I know everyone really appreciated it”.

In another WhatsApp message on an unknown date to a special adviser, Mr Reynolds wrote: “Best of luck – a complete non story but better than them focusing on our drinks (which we seem to have got away with).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCPk7_0fpiWaFT00
Martin Reynolds with Boris Johnson (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

– Ethics chief provided a karaoke machine for June 18 2020 gathering

Former proprietary and ethics chief Helen MacNamara provided a karaoke machine for a Cabinet Office gathering for the departure of a No 10 official on June 18 2020, Ms Gray’s report found.

The report said: “Helen MacNamara, deputy Cabinet Secretary, attended for part of the evening and provided a karaoke machine which was set up in an adjoining office to the waiting room.”

– Security and cleaning staff faced ‘unacceptable’ treatment

Ms Gray said she learned of multiple examples of “unacceptable” treatment of security and cleaning staff during her investigation.

She wrote: “I found that some staff had witnessed or been subjected to behaviours at work which they had felt concerned about but at times felt unable to raise properly.

“I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff. This was unacceptable.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, his representative has confirmed to the PA news agency. His publicist Jennifer Allen, from Viewpoint, said the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters. Liotta’s fiancee Jacy Nittolo...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

What the papers say – May 28

The nation’s papers are led by the Prime Minister announcing changes to the ministerial code which his rivals said watered down punishments for ministers. The Guardian and The Independent report ministers will now not automatically lose their jobs if they breach the standards code, with Labour accusing Boris Johnson of trying “to save his own skin”.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Reynolds
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Liverpool fan left ‘in limbo’ as Paris flight cancelled

A Liverpool fan was “devastated” when his flight to France for the Champions League final was cancelled, leaving him in “limbo” at an airport for six hours. Keenan Downey and his father Leslie arrived at Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 1.30am on Saturday, hoping to catch a 4am flight to Paris.
SPORTS
newschain

Trump ordered to testify in New York civil investigation

Former US president Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in a New York state civil investigation into his business practices, a state appeals court has ruled. A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court upheld Manhattan judge Arthur Engoron’s February 17 ruling enforcing subpoenas for Mr Trump and his two eldest children to give deposition testimony in attorney general Letitia James’s investigation.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downing Street#Garden Party#Uk#Whatsapp#The E V
newschain

Senior Republicans’ claims at NRA rally called into question

Senior Republicans including former US president Donald Trump have addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention in Texas – the same state which saw 19 children and two adults killed by a teenage gunman at an elementary school this week. Some of the claims made at the convention...
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Depp vs Heard: Jury urged during closing remarks to think of other abuse victims

Closing remarks in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit ended with both sides urging jurors to think about other victims of domestic abuse. Ms Heard’s legal team highlighted the message that a verdict in Mr Depp’s favour would send to others, while the actor’s representatives said her claims were “an act of profound cruelty to true survivors”.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

MPs pay tribute to the Queen as ‘Elizabeth the Great’

Boris Johnson has described the Queen as “Elizabeth the Great”, as MPs paid tribute to the monarch ahead of her Platinum Jubilee. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Queen was celebrated not just for “representing our great nation, but for making it greater still”. Addressing...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
newschain

Star Of Lady M shines in Hilary Needler Trophy

Star Of Lady M reeled in long-time leader Primrose Ridge to get back to winning ways in the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Beverley. Winner of her first two starts at Redcar and Ripon, she failed to handle Chester’s tight turns when odds-on for the Lily Agnes last time out.
SPORTS
newschain

Ukrainian leaders fear repeat of Mariupol horrors in Donbas region

Moscow-backed separatists have pounded eastern Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region, as Ukrainian officials pleaded for sophisticated Western weapons to stop the onslaught. The advance of Russian forces has raised fears that cities in the region will undergo the same horrors inflicted on the people of the port city Mariupol in the weeks before it fell.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy