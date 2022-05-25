Police presence increased at some local schools following Texas shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police departments in some communities are increasing their presence at schools Wednesday, one day after a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults as he went from classroom to classroom at Robb Elementary School. The gunman also died.

It’s the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

“Our hearts go out to those impacted by the horrific, senseless acts of violence that occurred earlier today in Uvalde, Texas,” Providence police posted on Twitter . “Providence PD will have a heightened presence surrounding our city schools and will remain vigilant in our efforts to keep our students and community safe.”

Bristol and Seekonk police also posted a similar message.

“Our hearts go out to those impacted by the horrific, senseless acts of violence that occurred yesterday in Uvalde, Texas. The Bristol PD will have an increased presence at our schools this week. Our efforts in keeping our students, schools and community safe will always be a top priority of this department,” Bristol police wrote on Facebook.

“We are saddened to hear of the tragic incident that took place today at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas,” Seekonk police posted on Twitter . “As a precaution, we will have an increased presence at all Seekonk Schools for the near future. There is no threat to Seekonk. This is only a precautionary measure.”

Cumberland police say they are also increasing their patrols , and have been in close contact with Superintendent Dr. Thornton and are working in collaboration with him and his administration.

“The Cumberland Police Department both grieves for the lives lost and those forever affected by the unspeakable tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Usvalde, TX. Although this incident appears to be the result of a singularly focused threat, we will be increasing our patrol efforts throughout the day around the schools in our community. We have been in close contact with the Superintendent of Cumberland Schools Dr. Thornton and we are working in collaboration with him and his administration.CPD would also like to recognize the tremendous efforts of the Usvalde Police Department and other first responders who’s heroic efforts surely prevented further loss of life,” their post on Facebook read.

Swansea police reassured on Facebook that they regularly review safety plans in place for all schools in the district.

“Chief Marc Haslam and the entire Swansea Police Department wish to extend our deepest and sincerest sympathies to the families and the community of Uvalde, Texas. School shootings are a tragedy felt by an entire community and the nation. Please rest assured that our School Resource Officers and the entire department are committed to protecting the children in all the schools in our community,” the post read. “We will continue to remain vigilant and professional in carrying out this important mission. The Swansea Police Department and the School Department regularly assess and review the safety plans in place for all schools. We pray we will never have to put these plans into action but are confident in our ability to protect our children.”

Warwick police said they also maintain an “excellent working relationship” with the school Resource Officers (SRO).

“All the SROs have also been trained with specialized equipment to respond to various threats. They are more than ready to handle any crisis within the schools. Our SROs are the frontline of security at our schools. However, we also work hand and hand with the Warwick Police Department Active Threat Specialist to ensure that school staff and our officers receive the best training possible.Our SROs are not only responsible for the security in our schools, but they also act as mentors for students and facilitate programs within the schools to help accomplish this task,” their post on Facebook read .

Many departments also shared their condolences with those in Texas on their social media pages including, Portsmouth , Coventry , Tiverton , Dartmouth , and more.

There is no threat to any schools at this time.

