With the pinnacle event of the European football calendar, the Champions League final, taking place today, Saturday 28th May, Real Madrid will be taking on Liverpool in Paris. The game kicks off under the lights at the Stade de France in the French capital at 8pm UK time. Fans in attendance will also be treated with a live performance from Camila Cabello prior to the game as UEFA continue their attempts to increase star attraction to their biggest day of the year.

UEFA ・ 17 HOURS AGO