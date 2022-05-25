Cortland County Man Charged With Burglary

NORWAY — A man and woman in Herkimer County are facing charges for attacking people on Elm Tree Road on Wednesday, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Jason T. Gallt Sr., 47, and Kelly L. Caracane, 41, both of Little Falls, went to a residence on Elm Tree Road in Norway at about 9 p.m. and got into a fight with other people at the residence. During the fight, troopers said Gallt pulled out a knife and threatened to use it, while Caracane attacked another person.

