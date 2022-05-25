ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cortland County Man Charged With Burglary

By Kathy Whyte
 3 days ago
A Cortland man is charged with felony burglary and petit larceny for allegedly breaking into a business on Route 13 in the Town...

