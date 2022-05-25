ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

South Carolina Man Admits Illegal Gun Sales to Broome County

By Kathy Whyte
 3 days ago
A South Carolina man will be sentenced in September for admitting he illegally sold guns to a known felon and weapons to a Binghamton resident. 38-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca South Carolina pleaded guilty to transferring a firearm and ammunition to a convicted felon and selling a firearm to an out-of-state...

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

