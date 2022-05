DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — More details have been released in an officer-involved shooting that happened on April 14 off of McIver Road in Darlington County. According to an incident report from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was called about an unknown man pushing a motorcycle up to a home in the county. The deputy was told by another that the motorcycle was stolen out of Marion County.

