ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

West Virginia mine worker didn’t follow safety steps before death

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iEbK6_0fpiT1fc00

A maintenance worker at a West Virginia didn’t follow safety procedures before his death according to federal coal mine regulator and the Associated Press.

Brian Wallen died on November 1, 2021, at Mingo Logan Coal’s Mountaineer II Mine in the Logan County community of Sharples when allegedly the brakes of his electric utility vehicle failed.

The final report says, according to the AP that Wallen crashed the vehicle after he lost control and that he did not maintain the vehicle in a safe operating condition and failed to remove it from service when brake problems were previously found.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 5

FULLradiator
3d ago

He failed to maintain the brakes?!!!!! there is no oversight on human life? someone got plans greased to keep liability squarely on the deceased. very convenient

Reply
4
Do Right
3d ago

Easy to put the blame on the deceased victim. Also very disrespectful to him, the family, his loved ones and the community. Sow what you want but keep in mind, you will reap what you sow.

Reply
2
Related
wymt.com

W.Va. mine where worker died did not follow safety procedures

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - A federal coal mine regulator said a West Virginia underground operator did not follow proper safety procedures prior to the death of a maintenance worker. The Mine Safety and Health Administration issued a final report in the death of Brian Wallen at Mingo Logan Coal’s Mountaineer...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s bizarre slang word?

The United States is a vast and diverse nation with a huge assortment of languages and dialects. It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that in a country with at least 350 languages, you find a great deal of variation in the slang terms—some of which are downright strange. These bizarre phrases come in all types, some […]
COLORADO STATE
Lootpress

WVa fire investigators ask for help solving deaths of 2 men

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia investigators are seeking information in the deaths of two men in a fire almost four years ago. The bodies of William Copley and Robert Copley were found May 31, 2018, in the burned remains of their home in Wayne County, the West Virginia state fire marshal’s office said. Investigators determined the men were the victims of a double homicide, the fire marshal’s said.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers want to address jail overcrowding

According to the Associated Press, a published report says lawmakers in West Virginia want to address the state’s jail overcrowding issue. The report says lawmakers would form a workgroup to address the problem. The AP reports Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Committee Co-Chair David Kelly made the announcement during a legislative interim committee meeting […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan County, WV
Accidents
County
Logan County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Sharples, WV
Logan County, WV
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over West Virginia mine pollution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites.U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued a contempt order against Lexington Coal Company LLC. Chambers wrote last week that the company "shirked its responsibility to satisfactorily comply" with an order to submit a plan by April 16 to address selenium discharges and other pollution at the sites in Mingo County.Chambers said he will fine the company if it does not submit a cleanup plan within 10 days, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.Environmental groups alleged in a 2019 lawsuit that the company was discharging pollutants illegally at its Low Gap Surface Mine No. 2 and No. 10 Mine.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mine#Traffic Accident#The Associated Press#Ap
wchsnetwork.com

Run for the Wall thunders back into West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several hundred motorcyclists, many being military veterans, came thundering onto state Capitol grounds in Charleston on Thursday morning. The bikers are part of the Run For The Wall XXXII 2022, the largest organized motorcycle run in the USA that goes from coast-to-coast to honor all veterans, current military, and fallen military members. Around 400 motorcycles were in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cause of death for child found in suitcase determined

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE) — More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16. The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Metro News

Hundreds of shoes displayed at state Capitol to represent West Virginians lost by suicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 350 pairs of shoes filled the front steps of the state Capitol on Thursday as part of a display for May being Mental Health Awareness Month. According to Prevent Suicide West Virginia’s most recent data available, 354 West Virginians committed suicide in 2020 — the most recent data available. The 354 pairs of shoes were in remembrance of those citizens.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTRF- 7News

What are the gun laws in West Virginia?

According to the West Virginia constitutional provision, ‘A person has the right to keep and bear arms for the defense of self, family, home, and state, and for lawful hunting and recreational use.‘ If you are wanting a firearm in West Virginia, there is no waiting period required for the purchase. There is also no […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia #1 most dangerous driving state on Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is fastly approaching and with that comes the jump in holiday-related traffic fatalities. According to Jerry, a car insurance savings app, West Virginia has the most fatal crashes per capita of all U.S. states, followed by Louisiana and South Dakota. Nationally, over half (53%) of fatal crashes occur between 6 p.m. and […]
TRAFFIC
WTRF- 7News

Common carp caught in West Virginia beats 1988 state record

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A fish caught earlier this month beat Charles Cook’s long-standing record for the longest common carp caught in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Ayden Minick of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania caught and released the record common carp on Saturday, May 7. They say the fish was […]
ANIMALS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man threatened to set Dr. Fauci on fire; Pleads guilty

A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to making threats to Dr.  Anthony Fauci. Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr., age 56, most recently of Snowshoe, West Virginia was sending emails threatening harm to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Connally further admitted threatening Dr. Francis Collins, the former Director of the NIH, Dr. Rachel Levine, currently the Assistant Secretary for […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy