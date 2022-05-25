Fourth suspect arrested in Stark County murder, hostage recovery

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities arrested the fourth suspect in a murder investigation that resulted in a hostage being found in a Canton basement.

Andrew Williams, 28, was charged with aggravated murder and obstructing official business, according to Stark County Jail records.

It started when the body of Joseph Aaron Pomeroy , 32, of Plain Township, was found along the side of Hardington Avenue NE in Canton Township on May 10. Then on May 13, the Canton Police Department and Stark County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Correll Avenue NE. That’s where they discovered a person being kept in the basement .

Deputies arrested three suspects:

Jeremy Morlock, 43: aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

Clayton Smart, 24: complicity to commit aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

Mary Ann Soliday, 34: complicity to commit aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

Andrew Charles Williams (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeremy Morlock (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

Clayton Smart (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

Mary Ann Soliday (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

On Tuesday, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force found Williams at a home on Silent Court NW in Canton. According to the U.S. Marshals, he was spotted looking out a window, then barricaded himself in the bedroom. SWAT was called to the scene, but eventually Williams surrendered.

