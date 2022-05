If you are learning about Ethereum Classic (ETC) for the first time, it may surprise you to discover that it is the original version of Ethereum. While few users or developers are on it today, Ethereum Classic, created by Vitalik Buterin, was the first smart-contract-compatible blockchain. The creation of Ethereum and abandonment of Ethereum Classic were conducted in a process known as a hard fork.

