The two contenders for mayor in Red Bank’s June 7 Democratic primary have agreed to a virtual debate. Political newcomer Billy Portman, above left, and second-term Councilman Michael Ballard, right, are scheduled to face off in a one-hour candidates’ forum via Zoom on Tuesday, May 24, according to an announcement by the League of Women Voters of Greater Red Bank and Southern Monmouth County.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO