Cell Phones

This New Cannabis Patient-Focused Branded App Will Help You Track & Customize Relief

By Jelena Martinovic
 3 days ago
Medical cannabis company Curio Wellness has launched a new mobile app for iOS and Android, available to all Maryland medical cannabis patients.

Desingend as an extension of the Curio Wellness digital experience, the Curio Wellness App , further educates Maryland patients about the safe, effective, and reliable products available to help address their specific conditions, symptoms, and wellness goals.

The app - developed by Accella - extends beyond dispensary order placement to offer patients a comprehensive guide to medical cannabis.

"As a brand and trusted healthcare partner, we are focused on continually innovating the overall cannabis experience,” said Wendy Bronfein, the company’s chief brand officer and director of public policy. “We know that relief cannot stem from a one-size-fits-all approach, which is why we developed a digital tool that gives patients a personalized experience."

Key app features include:

  • Product explorer: Where patients can search for products based on the type of relief desired — from anxiety to chronic pain and beyond.
  • myCurio:" A digital journaling tool that allows patients to chronicle their experience with each product.
  • Medical cannabis 101: An introduction to the Endocannabinoid System and how cannabis works in the body and may address certain symptoms.
  • A store locator: A map and listing of all dispensaries that carry products produced and distributed by Curio Wellness.

Brad Friedlander, chief information and strategy officer said that the app will be continuously updated with new features and functionality, based on input from patients and providers.

Photo: Courtesy of Rob Hampson on Unsplash

#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis#Health Care#Curio Wellness#Accella
Benzinga

