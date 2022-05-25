ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Benzinga
US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Sema4 Holdings

  • The Trade: Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR Director, President & Chief R&D Officer Eric Schadt acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.92. To acquire these shares, it cost $192.48 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Sema4 Holdings posted a Q1 net loss of $76.9 million.
  • What Sema4 Holdings Does: Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights.

Ontrak

  • The Trade: Ontrak, Inc. OTRK Chief Information Officer Arik Hill acquired a total of 26,315 shares at an average price of $1.52. The insider spent around $40 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Ontrak recently issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • What Ontrak Does: Ontrak Inc is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company.

Beachbody Company

  • The Trade: The Beachbody Company, Inc. BODY Director Carl Daikeler acquired a total of 818,974 shares at an average price of $1.55. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.27 million.
  • What’s Happening: Beachbody recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.
  • What Beachbody Company Does: The Beachbody Co Inc is a holding company involved in offering both streamed and live fitness and nutrition programs as well as various products.

VirnetX Holding

  • The Trade: VirnetX Holding Corp VHC President and CEO Kendall Larsen acquired a total of 43,081 shares at an average price of $1.20. The insider spent $51.7 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: VirnetX, last month, announced the launch of VirnetX Matrix to secure private access to Internet applications, services and critical infrastructure.
  • What VirnetX Holding Does: VirnetX Holding Corp is engaged in the business of commercializing a portfolio of patents. It is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for secure communications including 4G LTE security.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies

  • The Trade: American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT Director Lawrence E. Mock acquired a total of 250,000 shares at an average price of $0.40. The insider spent $100 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: AVCT recently named new Chief Product Officer and Chief Revenue Officer.
  • What American Virtual Cloud Technologies Does: American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc is engaged in the business of providing IT solutions.

