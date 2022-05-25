ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Firearm academy to offer “school mass shooting” course to teachers

By Sara Tomarelli
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Point Blank CHL Firearms Academy took to Facebook Tuesday night to announce they will soon offer a “School Mass Shooting” course.

In the post they said the course will be free for teachers in the Wichita Falls area.

19 students, 2 adults dead in Uvalde mass shooting, AP report

Point Blank CHL explained that the course is the official state certification school guardian course and by taking it, it adds the endorsement to your Texas LTC as well.

The course was described by Point Blank CHL as an “extensive two day course” with a lot to learn from.

Point Blank CHL said they would offer the course as many times as needed to get everyone possible to take it.

N. Curbo
3d ago

Another suggestion. There are lots of veterans out here who are trained in situations like this. Some would volunteer to keep these schools safe, and again they are trained. I’ll volunteer.

