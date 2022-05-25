ONLY TWO DAYS LEFT TO SIGN UP FOR JUNIOR POLICE ACADEMY

A national competition among two- and four-year colleges was won by a team from Lakeshore Technical College. The students were members of the Professional Agricultural Students Club and competed against some 300 others at the National PAS Organization Conference in Minneapolis. LTC placed first in the Dairy Specialist team competition, topping colleges including Iowa State University and Southern Illinois University. The team included Colin DeYoung, Alex Diersen and Elizabeth Benicke. LTC also placed well in individual competitions.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO