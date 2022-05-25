ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

ONLY TWO DAYS LEFT TO SIGN UP FOR JUNIOR POLICE ACADEMY

By Kevin Zimmermann
b93radio.com
 3 days ago

Sheboygan area middle school students are wanted by the Police, but not in the way you might guess. Students currently in grades 6-8 in any Sheboygan Area District public or private school...

b93radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
b93radio.com

CRASH AT “J” AND 57 – ONE PERSON FLIGHTED

A 24-year-old woman was flighted for emergency treatment after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Friday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened shortly after noon on Friday on County Highway “J” just west of Highway 57. The driver – the sole person involved in the accident – was ejected during the rollover and was transported via helicopter to Thedacare in Neenah.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
b93radio.com

APRIL: SHEBOYGAN COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT DROPS, CITY STEADY

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has released its April employment data, showing a fairly steady rate month-to-month in the Sheboygan area, and continued improvement since last year. April unemployment in Sheboygan County dropped from 2.6% in March to 2.3%, and was down just over 1% (1.1%) since April of...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
b93radio.com

LTC AG STUDENTS TAKE 1st PLACE IN NATIONAL COMPETITION

A national competition among two- and four-year colleges was won by a team from Lakeshore Technical College. The students were members of the Professional Agricultural Students Club and competed against some 300 others at the National PAS Organization Conference in Minneapolis. LTC placed first in the Dairy Specialist team competition, topping colleges including Iowa State University and Southern Illinois University. The team included Colin DeYoung, Alex Diersen and Elizabeth Benicke. LTC also placed well in individual competitions.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy