ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms

By Matt Holiner
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Multiple rounds of rain are expected both today and Thursday across Illinois. A few storms...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Watch now: How Illinois compares to the rest of the Big Ten in NIL

CHAMPAIGN — With the latest law change in the Illinois legislature, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has become an even more important entity for the Illinois athletic department. Illini coaches and AD Josh Whitman endorsed and encouraged donations to the school’s NIL collective Illini Guardians in Decatur on Monday,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Petty: No words for recent horrors in Texas, Buffalo

I have built my life around them. Asking questions. Listening to answers. Writing them down. Explaining. Persuading. I have always believed in the power of words. I went to school to learn how to choose the right ones. I spend most of my days now reading them, writing them, pruning them.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Herald & Review

Court declines to disturb Lake Michigan beach access ruling

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined to disturb an Indiana Supreme Court ruling, later codified into Indiana law, which declared that Lake Michigan's shoreline is — and always has been — owned by the state for the public’s use. In Wednesday's 3-0...
PORTER, IN
Herald & Review

Father of Texas victim: police didn't act quickly

Javier Cazares, whose fourth-grade daughter Jacklyn Cazares, 9, was killed in the classroom with his niece, faulted police for a slow response and doing nothing while parents urged them to go inside. "They said they rushed in and all that -- we didn't see that," said Javier Cazares. "I saw no preparedness at all. As soon as they heard that gunshot they should have rushed in." Cazares also said that the doors to the school should have been locked so that the shooter could not enter. "We have bail-outs all the time, the doors should have been locked," he said, referring to incidents where people illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border and "bail out" of a car. Cazares says he's speaking out because he wants the public to know more could have been done to save his daughter. "I promised my little girl when I saw her at the hospital and I promised her your death is not going to be in vain," he said.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy