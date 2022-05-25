Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms

Javier Cazares, whose fourth-grade daughter Jacklyn Cazares, 9, was killed in the classroom with his niece, faulted police for a slow response and doing nothing while parents urged them to go inside. "They said they rushed in and all that -- we didn't see that," said Javier Cazares. "I saw no preparedness at all. As soon as they heard that gunshot they should have rushed in." Cazares also said that the doors to the school should have been locked so that the shooter could not enter. "We have bail-outs all the time, the doors should have been locked," he said, referring to incidents where people illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border and "bail out" of a car. Cazares says he's speaking out because he wants the public to know more could have been done to save his daughter. "I promised my little girl when I saw her at the hospital and I promised her your death is not going to be in vain," he said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO