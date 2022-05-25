ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photronics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Photronics PLAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Photronics beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $44.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 10.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Photronics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.31 0.25 0.22 0.17

EPS Actual 0.38 0.33 0.22 0.17

Revenue Estimate 183.10M 175.03M 168.33M 158.27M

Revenue Actual 189.83M 181.29M 170.64M 159.76M

