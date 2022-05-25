Zhihu: Q1 Earnings Insights

Zhihu ZH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zhihu beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $44.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.88% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Zhihu visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.