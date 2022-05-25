ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Clearway's Energy-Global Infrastructure Partners Ink Strategic Partnership With TotalEnergies

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45u7BD_0fpiQ79100
  • Clearway Energy, Inc. CWEN (NYSE: CWEN-A) and its renewable development partner and parent company, Clearway Energy Group LLC stated that Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) had formed a strategic partnership with TotalEnergies SE TTE in the U.S. renewable energy sector.
  • TotalEnergies will acquire half of GIP's interest in Clearway Group, a privately-held renewable development company that serves as CWEN's sponsor with its 42% economic interest in it.
  • GIP will receive $1.6 billion cash consideration and an ~50% interest in the TotalEnergies subsidiary that holds its 51% ownership in SunPower Corporation SPWR.
  • "Today's strategic announcement by GIP and TotalEnergies underscores the strength of the Clearway business model and further reinforces the prospects of continued long-term growth for the Company, now with a significantly enhanced sponsor," commented Christopher Sotos, Clearway Energy, Inc.'s President, and Chief Executive Officer.
  • TTE held cash and cash equivalents of $31.27 billion as of March 31. 2022.
  • Price Action: CWEN shares are trading higher by 6.68% at $34.95, TTE higher by 1.27% at $57.44, and SPWR higher by 4.45% at $16.66 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

DeFi fixed-rate products are in urgent need of revision, says Huobi Research Institute

--News Direct-- Current fixed-rate products available in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) industry are a critical component in the financial derivatives market; but drawbacks, such as low interest rates, intense competition and lower overall attractiveness to investors remain. A revamp that consists of integrating a variety of lending protocols offering higher interest rates is needed so fixed-rate DeFi products remain relevant to investors, says a report by Huobi Research Institute in partnership with Huobi Tech and EmergentX.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Land Breeze To Sell Its Interest In SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. SGQ SGQRF states that Land Breeze has agreed to sell all of its interests in SouthGobi, including 64.76 million common shares and the $250 million convertible debenture dated November 19, 2009, to JD Zhixing Fund LP. In connection with the Sale Transaction, Land Breeze and affiliate Fullbloom...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Strategic Partnership#Renewable Energy#Clearway Energy Group Llc#Totalenergies Se Tte#Clearway Group#Sunpower Corporation Spwr#Company#Clearway Energy Inc
Benzinga

ZeU Arranges for up to $900,000 Shares for Debts Offering

Montreal, May 23 – TheNewswire - 2022 – ZeU Technologies, Inc. ZEU ZEUCF is pleased to announce that it intends to improve its balance sheet further this year by offering shares to its creditors for up to a maximum of 3,000,000 shares at a price of $0.30 per Share.
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Turn Dividend Payments Into Passive Monthly Income

A dividend is a distribution, to eligible shareholders, from corporate profits. The payments, the amount of the payments, the payment schedule, etc. vary from company to company and is determined by the board of directors. Aside from some tax advantages (qualified dividends paid are taxed at rates lower than the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Benzinga

As American Natural Gas Prices Start To Converge With Europe's, A Hedged Bet On Them Going Even Higher.

One of the points Credit Suisse strategist Zoltan Poszar made in his "Breton Woods III" note last month was that in the wake of the war in Ukraine and the Western sanctions on Russia in response to it, commodities markets were becoming disrupted. Russia is the nearest supplier of natural gas, oil, and other commodities to much of Europe, and to the extent that Europe eschews Russian supplies, Europe would have to get its supplies from further afield. Similarly, Russia would have to ship its oil further away (to Asia), and much of the infrastructure required to completely rearrange pre-war trading patterns simply doesn't exist yet.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Shares?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Thursday — what's going on?. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $1250 to $1050. Several analysts have lowered price targets on Tesla stock this month, highlighting similar concerns around lockdowns in China. Tesla's Giga Shanghai was shut down for three weeks in April following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Milestone's Compensation Committee granted three new employees incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 92,000 common shares, at a per share exercise price of $5.48, the closing price of Milestone's common stock on May 16, 2022. The awards were made pursuant to the NASDAQ inducement grant exception as a component of the new hires' employment compensation. The inducement grants were approved by Milestone's Compensation Committee and are being made as an inducement material to each employee's acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Benzinga

7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

SANIN INU to Introduce Farming, Staking Protocols and DeFi Features Following a Successful Fair Launch

Moon, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - SANIN INU ($SANI), a community-driven meme coin, is ready to present a decentralized community with a platform that may change the 'Meme coin' industry. SANIN is excited to announce that it will soon initiate its own farming and staking protocols in mid June 2022, followed by a plethora of DeFi features and its own DAO.
WISCONSIN STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy