Missing woman from Cookeville found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overnight car chase that ended in a crash resulted in two aggravated assault arrests, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. The chase happened Thursday just before midnight, a KPD report states. Officers reportedly tried to stop a car, which was being driven by Jason Lewis, 49, on Woodland Avenue that belonged to an aggravated assault suspect, but Lewis did not stop. Officers said they chased the car briefly until it crashed into a utility pole on Central Avenue at Broadway.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO