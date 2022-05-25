ONLY TWO DAYS LEFT TO SIGN UP FOR JUNIOR POLICE ACADEMY

A 1-week period of “Medium COVID-19 Activity” as measured by the Centers for Disease Control has subsided back to a “Low” level as of data posted on Thursday, May 26. The rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days went from the previous 204.61 to 199.41. And although the new case rate fell below the “Medium” threshold, hospitalization metrics actually increased; from a New Covid-19 rate of admissions per 100,000 population of 8.6, to a current 9.8. And the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 rose from 3.4% to 4.9%.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO