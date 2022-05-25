ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

$300 donated to the A-PD’s Summer Program for Kids

kjan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Trevor Frederickson Memorial fund report the Fund’s Grant Petty recently donated $300 to Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue. The funds will go toward the Atlantic...

www.kjan.com

kjan.com

Atlantic and Anita Mobile Food Pantries Scheduled for June

(Cass County, Iowa) – Cass County Wellness Director Brigham Hoegh reports mobile food pantries will be held in both Atlantic and Anita, in June. A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. Mobile food pantries are available free of charge. Anyone in need is welcome, and no documentation is required. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome.
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Area older adults & WIC recipients urged to apply for FM Vouchers

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Local Food Policy Council is encouraging low-income adults age 60 and older and WIC recipients to apply for Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) produce vouchers. Adults age 60 and older with annual incomes less than $25,142 (single) and $33,874 (married) are eligible to apply for the Senior FMNP. The Senior FMNP provides $30 in farmers market produce vouchers to qualifying seniors first come, first served. To apply for the Senior FMNP vouchers, individuals over age 60 should call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 800-432-9209 (extension 8888) and leave a message with their name and phone number. The agency may take up to five days to respond to messages.
ATLANTIC, IA
104.5 KDAT

Century-Old Iowa Girl Scout Cabin Will Officially Be Demolished

Despite efforts to save this century-old girl scout cabin, the Creston News says it's being demolished and coming down. An agreement between the Creston Parks & Recreation Department and the Save the Girl Scout Cabin committee was reached, determining it would be a liability to restore the 97-year-old building, which as we told you in a story several months ago, needed "a new roof, concrete, flooring, doors, and windows due to the extensive deterioration". Even with an anonymous donation offered, the repairs were going to total around $50,000.
CRESTON, IA
kjan.com

Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassador program set for more sessions

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa State University Extension and the D-N-R are offering more sessions of a program called Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassadors. I-S-U Extension’s, Chris Janke, oversees the program. “The idea here is that we can take people that are already may be interested in deer are interested in the management of chronic wasting disease, and equip them with the technical knowledge and skills that they really need to sort of take their education and advocacy in their community to the next level, to try to help us sort of build this broad coalition to address the challenge that chronic wasting disease poses,” Janke says. He says one of the sessions will be in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Over 500 Teachers Are Set to Resign in This One Iowa Metro Area

The pandemic was incredibly difficult for teachers. My mom and sister, who both teach at the middle school level, have been through the absolute ringer. My mom just retired because she was ready to be done with it all. My sister, who just had a beautiful baby girl, went through the last nine months of her job pregnant.
WHO 13

Soldier dad surprises kindergarten daughter in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Its been a long year for Kira Hyder. The young Waukee girl started kindergarten in the fall while also saying goodbye to her dad as left on an active duty military deployment. On Friday as she said goodbye to her classmates for the summer, she was surprised by a voice she hadn’t […]
WAUKEE, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Winterset Hosts Celebration for Actor John Wayne’s 115th Birthday

WINTERSET, IA (Radio Iowa) The southwest Iowa town of Winterset is hosting a celebration this weekend to mark what would have been the 115th birthday of actor and native son John Wayne. Liz Hansen is manager of the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum. A dedication ceremony and grand opening is scheduled for Saturday morning at the museum which doubled in size with the new expansion.
WINTERSET, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cookie Company With Iowa Stores To Add 400 Locations

You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Girl Scout cabin can't be saved

CRESTON, Iowa — The fight to save a 100-year-old Girl Scout cabin in Creston may be ending. The city of Creston Parks and Recreation Board voted in December to destroy the old building at McKinley Park, but that plan was put on hold when the Creston Girl Scouts stepped in and said it would raise the $15,000 needed to repair the cabin. A committee was then formed to lead the effort.
CRESTON, IA
WOWT

Medical advancements help Iowa man find steady hands

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Deep brain stimulation has been in medical practice for two decades, but was once an inexact procedure with accompanying downfalls. Now, remarkably improved technology, including adjustable applications on the patient’s own handheld device, have opened new doors. Pottawattamie County, Iowa resident Merlin Jones is among...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Bryan Health unveils new medical center in central Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bryan Health unveiled its new Merrick Medical Center in Central City on Tuesday. It will replace a hospital built in 1959. The $27 million medical center will feature larger operating rooms, larger patient rooms and a cafeteria, according to a press release. The hospital was...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
WHO 13

Polk County hospitals operating at limited capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County hospitals are being forced to operate at limited capacity. According to the Polk County Medical Coordination Center, the demand for patient beds is greater than the number of beds available. Staffing shortages in hospitals across the county are also affecting the amount of patients that can be cared for. […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

1 dead and 1 injured in Montgomery County motorcycle trike accident

An accident involving a motorcycle trike in Montgomery County, Saturday morning, left the operator seriously injured and his passenger dead. Both were from Stanton. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2018 Harley Davidson operated by 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley was westbound on Highway 34 at around 10:10-a.m., when a gust of wind pushed the trike off the road to the right.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

More than 500 teachers resigning from Des Moines metro schools

An uptick of Des Moines metro teachers are resigning this summer, marking a troubling end to a year of exceptional challenges for school staff.Why it matters: Some metro districts — which have already been struggling with staff shortages — are losing up to 15% of teachers once their contracts end this school year.Several are anticipating seeing the highest number of resignations in the last five years.Zoom in: Nick Covington, a social studies teacher at Ankeny High School, handed in his resignation on Feb. 25. He believes the rise in resignations are due to two main drivers: Today's political battles have...
DES MOINES, IA

