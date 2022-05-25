$300 donated to the A-PD’s Summer Program for Kids

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa State University Extension and the D-N-R are offering more sessions of a program called Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassadors. I-S-U Extension’s, Chris Janke, oversees the program. “The idea here is that we can take people that are already may be interested in deer are interested in the management of chronic wasting disease, and equip them with the technical knowledge and skills that they really need to sort of take their education and advocacy in their community to the next level, to try to help us sort of build this broad coalition to address the challenge that chronic wasting disease poses,” Janke says. He says one of the sessions will be in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO