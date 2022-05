The Strokes have pulled out of this weekend's Boston Calling music festival due to a positive COVID-19 case, organizers announced Friday night. "Due to a positive COVID case in The Strokes, who were scheduled to headline on Saturday, May 28th, the band will no longer be able to perform at the festival," Boston Calling announced on Twitter. "Tonight's headliner, Nine Inch Nails, will headline a second set on Saturday, May 28th in place of The Strokes, and we are enormously grateful to them for stepping in for what is sure to be another electrifying performance at Boston Calling."

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO