SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nonprofit organization Pick it Forward for Orphans held a “Reelin’ for Kids” fishing tournament at Earl G. Williamson Park on Saturday, May 28. All proceeds from the tournament will help both children who are in foster care and those who have aged out of the system. Founder Jamie Jett said she loves to help others.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO