Ione, CA

49-year-old Francisca Delems and several others injured after a crash in Ione; Cassandra Suarez arrested (Ione, CA)

 3 days ago

Authorities identified 49-year-old Francisca Delems as the victim who suffered injuries following a head-on collision that also injured several others on Monday night in Ione. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 11:08 p.m. on State Route 88 near Eggimm Lane [...]

