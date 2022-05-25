49-year-old Francisca Delems and several others injured after a crash in Ione; Cassandra Suarez arrested (Ione, CA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 49-year-old Francisca Delems as the victim who suffered injuries following a head-on collision that also injured several others on Monday night in Ione. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 11:08 p.m. on State Route 88 near Eggimm Lane [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .