ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Long journey for 'A Strange Loop' leads to 11 Tony Award nominations

By John Bathke
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4Cr3_0fpiMGZn00

"A Strange Loop" has earned more Tony Award nominations than any other show to open on Broadway this past year: 11 nominations in all including best musical.

It's been a long journey to Broadway. Michael R. Jackson began writing "A Strange Loop" some 18 years ago. The main character, Usher, is a young, Black, gay man who is trying to write a musical while haunted by negative self talk. The other six cast members of "A Strange Loop" portray Usher's thoughts - inner voices that are often negative, setting up the conflict within Usher as he deals with self image, his sexuality, race and sense of identity.

"Having started writing the show at a young age when I felt unseen, unheard, misunderstood and to try to capture that feeling of alienation in a jar, for it to resonate with audiences and people today means a lot to me because it means I'm not alone," says Jackson.

Jackson wrote the book, music and lyrics to "A Strange Loop." The musical won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2020. The previous year it made its off-Broadway debut at Playwrights Horizons.

Jackson was 23 years old when he began writing "A Strange Loop," and says he's grown through the years of creating the show.

"I'm a different person in a lot of ways but I'm also the same," he says. "I'm the same artist who has a deep longing and questioning of his circumstance and who he was in the world. But I'm also different in that I don't have the same destructive and toxic thoughts that I had as a young person."

In addition to Jackson's Tony nominations for best original score and best book of a musical, Jaquel Spivey who plays Usher is nominated for best lead actor in a musical, John-Andrew Morrison for featured actor in a musical and a history-making best featured actress nomination for L. Morgan Lee, the first transgender performer to be nominated for a Tony Award.

"A Strange Loop" is performed at the Lyceum Theatre.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: 1 dead in Milford shooting; man charged with murder

One person is dead and another is charged with murder after a fight in Milford, police say. Matthew Miner was expected to be arraigned today. Police say he fatally shot Justin Spray yesterday afternoon during a fight on Edgefield Avenue. Officers arrived to find Spray lying on a front lawn...
MILFORD, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Strange Loop#Music And Lyrics#Playwrights Horizons
News 12

Police: Woman found shot to death in Bridgeport home

A woman was shot to death inside of a home on Saturday in Bridgeport. Police say the incident happened in the pre-dawn hours at Knoll Place and Huntington Turnpike. The woman, 30, was announced dead at the scene. Family members on the scene are very distraught. Police told News 12...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
News 12

Funeral Saturday for Norwalk native falsely ID'ed as Parkland shooter by Alex Jones

Marcel Fontaine, 29, was supposed to be back home in Norwalk this weekend for his 10-year high school reunion. Instead, friends and family will hold his funeral there. Marcel Fontaine was among four people killed in a fire in an apartment building in Worcester, Massachusetts this month. He'd lived there for several years but was born and raised in Norwalk, graduating from Brien McMahon High School. His parents and sister Renee Fontaine still live in town.
NORWALK, CT
News 12

NYPD: 3 deadly shootings under investigation across Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating three separate deadly shootings across Brooklyn. In less than four hours Wednesday night, three people were shot and killed across the borough. The most recent was on Montauk Avenue in East New York at around 7 p.m. According to police, they got a 911 call that there was a man inside of 474 Montauk Ave. face down in a puddle of blood.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

78K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy