Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Falls 6-4 To Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (23-7) fell at the hands of the Long Island Ducks (14-15) on Thursday night by a score of 8-3. Early Long Island offense was too much to overcome, as the Crabs lost their first series of the season. After a 22-4 start to the 2022 campaign in which the Crabs won each of their first nine series, Southern Maryland has dropped three of their last four games. The Crabs still sit comfortably in First Place in the Atlantic League North Division, 8.5 games ahead of the second place Ducks.

LA PLATA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO