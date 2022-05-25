Man gropes teen inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a teenage girl inside a subway station in Manhattan on Tuesday, according to police.

The 17-year-old victim was walking inside the East Broadway subway station when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks before leaving, authorities said.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

