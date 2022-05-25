ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man gropes teen inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7Tql_0fpiKIPf00

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a teenage girl inside a subway station in Manhattan on Tuesday, according to police.

The 17-year-old victim was walking inside the East Broadway subway station when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks before leaving, authorities said.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 8

jay norris
3d ago

If caught he'll be out less then a day, cause the real crimimals like shooters are out in a couple of days

Reply(1)
4
Related
PIX11

Man slashed in unprovoked attack in Manhattan, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Thursday, police said. The 29-year-old victim was walking at the southwest corner of Third Avenue and East 63rd Street when a man approached him from behind and pulled out a knife unprovoked, video of the incident showed. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shoves teen in traditional Jewish garb in Brooklyn, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager dressed in traditional Jewish garb was attacked in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. The 18-year-old victim was walking along Park Avenue near Spencer Street when a man said “Am going to get rid of all you Jews” during an unsuccessful attempt to punch him with a closed fist, authorities […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Man gropes woman aboard Bronx bus: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man groped a woman aboard a bus in the Bronx, police said on Friday. The 27-year-old victim was on a westbound Bx12-SBS bus when the suspect touched her buttocks over her clothing at around 6 p.m., authorities said. The suspect got off the bus at the East Fordham Road and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Victim slashed with box cutter in East Village: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police responded to a victim who was slashed with a box cutter Friday afternoon. The victim was attacked near Saint Marks Place in the East Village. Police did not say where the victim was hit, but did say they were taken to a hospital and expected to survive. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Subway#Smartphone App#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Man shot in Queens, police say

ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in Queens early Saturday morning, police said. The 34-year-old victim was along 253rd Street near 148th Drive when two people approached him at around 12:40 a.m., authorities said. One of them shot him in the left arm, and both fled the scene. The victim was taken to […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bronx.com

Felix Figueroa, 28, Murdered

On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 0038 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in front of 1801 Archer Street, within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 28-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the torso.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man riding motorized bike hit and killed by MTA bus in Queens

LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) – A man riding a motorized bike was hit and killed by an MTA bus in Queens Saturday. The fatal crash happened in Laurelton at the intersection of 238th Street and 128th Avenue around 10:40 a.m. The man was riding eastbound on his bike on 128th Avenue when he was struck by […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Three teens stabbed on board MTA bus: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three teens — two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old — were stabbed during a fight on an MTA bus Thursday, police said. The fight broke out about 3:45 p.m., police said. The 15-year-old victims were stabbed in the leg and shoulder, and the 16-year-old was stabbed in the arm. Two […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy