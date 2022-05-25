Daniel receives 62% of vote to win Cleburne sheriff's race

Jon Daniel Submitted

Cleburne County Chief Deputy Jon Daniel won the Cleburne County Sheriff’s race Tuesday night by beating contenders A.J. Benefield and Buell Biggers.

With all precincts reporting, Daniel received 2,285 votes or 62 percent of the votes.

Benefield received 31 percent of the vote with 1,168 votes and Biggers received 199 or five percent of the vote.

Since Daniel has no Democratic opponent in the November general election he will be sworn in as Sheriff in Jan.

Daniel said he was at a loss of words over the voter turnout that came out on a stormy Tuesday to cast their votes for him.

“To be honest I thought I could win; I’m speechless, I was expecting it to at least be a runoff, to pull as much support as I did means a lot,” Daniel said.

Benefield congratulated Danield on his victory.

“I wish Jon and the Sheriff’s Department nothing but success in the future. Jon, the deputies and Cleburne County will always be in my prayers,” Benefield said.

Daniel reached out to the voters that did not cast a vote for him.

“The ones I didn’t earn their support, in these four years, I want to earn their support,” he said.

Daniel said he wants to continue working with the city of Heflin and other agencies to better serve the citizens of Cleburne County.

“Just continue what we’ve been doing,” Daniel said, adding that the Sheriff’s office already has a good working relationship with other entities.

Daniel said he was grateful for his family and supporters who worked tirelessly to help him over the last year.

“None of this would have been possible if my supporters and especially my family hadn't been there with me through this whole campaign, it’s been going on a year, my hats off to them, they put in as much leg work as I did,” he said.

Daniel said he was also appreciative of current Sheriff Dennis Green and his wife Rhonda for their support.

“They’ve been here for me since day one,” he said.

Besides fostering relationships with other agencies and the Cleburne County Commission Daniel said he wants to focus on retaining employees in the Sheriff’s office.

“My main goal is employee retention,” he said.