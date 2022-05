Royal Oak — Memorial Day parades have been a tradition in Royal Oak for decades but some veterans said they have decided to sit this one out. At least three veterans groups that normally march or ride on floats in the annual parade have dropped out over a change in the parade route which they told The Detroit News will exclude disabled and elderly veterans from participating. The net loss will be at least two floats, several vehicles and 60-plus flag-waving marchers from the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans.

