(WXMI) — State and local leaders issued statements in response to a Texas elementary school shooting that left 14 children and 1 adult dead on Tuesday. According to a recent press release, Governer Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capital Complex to be lowered to half-staff. This order also pertains public grounds and buildings across the entire state of Michigan, to honor and remember those who died in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO