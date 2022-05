ROME — Senior shortstop Maggie Closinski has been hitting at the heart of the Rome Free Academy softball team’s lineup for the past few seasons. This season Closinski heads into the playoffs batting .430 with a .510 on base percentage. She had six doubles and five triples. She’s driven in 18 runs as well. Last season, she was a first team all-star in the Tri-Valley League, Section III Class AA all-star and a TVL player of the year candidate. That season she batted .488 with a .538 on base percentage. She had 21 hits, including five doubles, three triples and a home run. She drove in 19 runs.

