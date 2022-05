MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a New Hampshire reporter says a brick was thrown through the window of her Melrose home over the weekend. The woman, who works at a New Hampshire media outlet, called police around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to report that a brick had been thrown through her window and that the message, “this is just the beginning” was spray-painted on the house, according to a release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Melrose Chief of Police Michael Lyle.

MELROSE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO