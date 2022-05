The Diversity Of Visitors Brings Energy And Hope For Change To Indiana Statehouse. The Indiana Statehouse welcomes about 60,000 visitors each year. Some of these people receive a tour of the building with their families, while others enter for school field trips and youth advocacy. Some Hoosiers visit the epicenter of state government to learn how decisions are made, while others visit to share their own thoughts.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO